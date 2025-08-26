Is Minecraft cross-platform in 2025?

MeowDerp38 Yes, Minecraft Bedrock Edition is fully cross-platform across Xbox, PlayStation, PC (Windows), Switch, and mobile.

ElfSeer51 Players need a Microsoft account to enable multiplayer with friends on other devices.

JetRay82 Java Edition, however, is not natively cross-platform with Bedrock without third-party solutions.

FireBlade63 There are mods and plugins like GeyserMC that allow limited crossplay between Java and Bedrock.

OrcFury90 Performance can vary across devices, especially in big multiplayer worlds.

Silent133725 All Realms for Bedrock support crossplay automatically with no setup needed.

B_naSocks47 Cross-platform is especially helpful for kids and families playing on mixed devices.

ProKillz Some limitations exist modded servers and command functions may differ across versions.