Is Minecraft cross-platform in 2025?

Yes, Minecraft Bedrock Edition is fully cross-platform across Xbox, PlayStation, PC (Windows), Switch, and mobile.
Players need a Microsoft account to enable multiplayer with friends on other devices.
Java Edition, however, is not natively cross-platform with Bedrock without third-party solutions.
There are mods and plugins like GeyserMC that allow limited crossplay between Java and Bedrock.
Performance can vary across devices, especially in big multiplayer worlds.
All Realms for Bedrock support crossplay automatically with no setup needed.
Cross-platform is especially helpful for kids and families playing on mixed devices.
Some limitations exist modded servers and command functions may differ across versions.
Mojang continues to expand features equally on Bedrock to improve parity.