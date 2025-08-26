GemEarn

Sign in to start chatting

Back to Minecraft forum

Is Minecraft cross-platform in 2025?

MeowDerp38 avatar

MeowDerp38

August 26, 2025 at 06:53 AM

Yes, Minecraft Bedrock Edition is fully cross-platform across Xbox, PlayStation, PC (Windows), Switch, and mobile.
ElfSeer51 avatar

ElfSeer51

August 27, 2025 at 09:21 AM

Players need a Microsoft account to enable multiplayer with friends on other devices.
JetRay82 avatar

JetRay82

August 27, 2025 at 11:39 PM

Java Edition, however, is not natively cross-platform with Bedrock without third-party solutions.
FireBlade63 avatar

FireBlade63

August 28, 2025 at 12:19 PM

There are mods and plugins like GeyserMC that allow limited crossplay between Java and Bedrock.
OrcFury90 avatar

OrcFury90

August 28, 2025 at 02:16 PM

Performance can vary across devices, especially in big multiplayer worlds.
Silent133725 avatar

Silent133725

August 28, 2025 at 10:45 PM

All Realms for Bedrock support crossplay automatically with no setup needed.
B_naSocks47 avatar

B_naSocks47

August 29, 2025 at 08:22 PM

Cross-platform is especially helpful for kids and families playing on mixed devices.
ProKillz avatar

ProKillz

August 30, 2025 at 07:01 PM

Some limitations exist modded servers and command functions may differ across versions.
NeoLuna avatar

NeoLuna

August 30, 2025 at 11:50 PM

Mojang continues to expand features equally on Bedrock to improve parity.

