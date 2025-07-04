Can someone recommend a balanced Clash Royale deck?

IceBlade15 A versatile deck might include a strong tank like Giant paired with support troops such as Musketeer and Baby Dragon.

FlashFlash68 Add cycle cards like Ice Spirit or Skeletons for quick rotations and cheap defense.

DarkHunter39 You also want a spell like Log or Fireball to deal with swarms and chip damage.

OrcHunter A building such as Cannon or Tesla can help you pull enemy units away from your towers.

RayRay34 This type of deck works well for both ladder and friendly battles because of its adaptability.