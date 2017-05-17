marrioncu123

It's not good enough for me, since I been with you

It's not gonna work for you, nobody can equal me

I'm gonna sip on this drink, when I'm fucked up

I should know how to pick up

I'm gonna catch the rhythm while she push up against me

Ooh, and she tipsy

I had enough convo for 24

I peep'd you from across the room

Pretty little body, dancing like GoGo, aye

But you are unforgettable

I need to get you alone

Why not?

A fucking good time, never hurt nobody

I got a little drink but it's not Bacardi

If you loved the girl then I'm so, so sorry

I got to give it to her like we in a marriage

Oh, like we in a hurry

No, no I won't tell nobody

You're on your level too

Tryna do what lovers do

Feelin' like I'm fresh out, Boosie

If they want the drama, got the Uzi

Ship the… Full lyrics on Google Play Music