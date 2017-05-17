Gabriel
Gabriel
Gem50
gamerv33
gamerv33
Gem168
Gabriel
Gabriel
Gem10
Gabriel
Gabriel
Gem10
R
R
Gem22,400
Litecoin
Litecoin
Gem70,080
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
Juan Sivera Martí
Juan Sivera Martí
Gem1,682
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem2
Gabe Newell
Gabe Newell
Gem56
BattaL
BattaL
Gem595
Mummyju Juju
Mummyju Juju
Gem280
Zandrex
Zandrex
Gem20
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem223
korahharishchandra
korahharishchandra
Gem8
Mummyju Juju
Mummyju Juju
Gem110
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem1,610
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem315
Atia
Atia
Gem28
fawih52543
fawih52543
Gem60
Rain

Gem708

unranked rank iconGabe Newell: vvg
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: alguien que me de 5 reales?
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: plsss
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem17 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: EZ emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkacper.augustyn88: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Hola causas
unranked rank iconZandrex: hola causa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: hola
unranked rank iconEsteban: ..
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconjuan sosa: como les ba
unranked rank iconjuan sosa: hola
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconMatías Humpiri Gonzales: asdsadada
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlurepartygofest: ya
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: hii
unranked rank iconJackman Skin: Meoe
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem111 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

Back to The Settlers

Is it ok?

djibouti avatar

djibouti

May 17, 2017 at 04:50 AM

Do you guys reccomend?
marrioncu123 avatar

marrioncu123

June 5, 2017 at 11:34 PM

It's not good enough for me, since I been with you
It's not gonna work for you, nobody can equal me
I'm gonna sip on this drink, when I'm fucked up
I should know how to pick up
I'm gonna catch the rhythm while she push up against me
Ooh, and she tipsy
I had enough convo for 24
I peep'd you from across the room
Pretty little body, dancing like GoGo, aye
But you are unforgettable
I need to get you alone
Why not?
A fucking good time, never hurt nobody
I got a little drink but it's not Bacardi
If you loved the girl then I'm so, so sorry
I got to give it to her like we in a marriage
Oh, like we in a hurry
No, no I won't tell nobody
You're on your level too
Tryna do what lovers do
Feelin' like I'm fresh out, Boosie
If they want the drama, got the Uzi
Ship the… Full lyrics on Google Play Music
affeman74 avatar

affeman74

June 6, 2017 at 01:39 PM

google ftw
TheSpacecube avatar

TheSpacecube

June 8, 2017 at 12:18 AM

why cant i play this game?
nevalackin avatar

nevalackin

June 14, 2017 at 12:49 AM

best browser game evaaaa
CHerzy avatar

CHerzy

June 25, 2017 at 01:32 AM

? worst game
matee0212 avatar

matee0212

August 10, 2017 at 10:16 PM

yea
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is it ok? - The Settlers Forum on Gamehag