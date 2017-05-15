best tank?

hullgames What is the best tank in your opinion?

djibouti I like american tanks and russians

TheSpacecube i like german tanks

taha_rgh big up the upgrades for american tanks





semih_ulusoy best tank nice man good job

onurtag Skoda t-50



xaaaqs chouf assi ?

Burek Which tank do you like the most?

raww GERMANY 100%

Anto2098 I like french

Hamzrein Germany Maus

cecko89 the best tank in the game is T-34

L3L1svk Everyone tank is good in something.

Gonta T-34 is the best

mostvan I think so, there are some good tanks, for example to invite project, i used Excelsior (tier V) and P38t/P35S (tier III) finish the invite program. I recommend them for newbye.

hieeuslee every soviet tank is op compared to others

Antoni00812 T34 best tank and L83





Andrein13 the best game in your liv

jiyecafe just like it



AlinkaPlay217804 Нормально

xXYoutuberGamerXx3 Best tank is beginner tank when full upradagegded. Because It's accuracy is good in world tanks.

xXYoutuberGamerXx3 onurtag not It's best tank beginner tank.

Dante020 Germany tanks are the best



fa1tar The best tank is IS-7:grinning: