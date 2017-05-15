What is the best tank in your opinion?
I like american tanks and russians
big up the upgrades for american tanks
best tank nice man good job
Which tank do you like the most?
the best tank in the game is T-34
Everyone tank is good in something.
I think so, there are some good tanks, for example to invite project, i used Excelsior (tier V) and P38t/P35S (tier III) finish the invite program. I recommend them for newbye.
every soviet tank is op compared to others
the best game in your liv
Best tank is beginner tank when full upradagegded. Because It's accuracy is good in world tanks.
onurtag not It's best tank beginner tank.
Germany tanks are the best
The best tank is IS-7:grinning:
I dont know the best tank is probably one of the American