unranked rank iconGabe Newell: vvg
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: alguien que me de 5 reales?
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: plsss
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem17 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: EZ emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkacper.augustyn88: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Hola causas
unranked rank iconZandrex: hola causa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: hola
unranked rank iconEsteban: ..
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem4 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconjuan sosa: como les ba
unranked rank iconjuan sosa: hola
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconMatías Humpiri Gonzales: asdsadada
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlurepartygofest: ya
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: hii
unranked rank iconJackman Skin: Meoe
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem111 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Back to World of Tanks

best tank?

hullgames avatar

hullgames

May 15, 2017 at 07:47 PM

What is the best tank in your opinion?
djibouti avatar

djibouti

May 17, 2017 at 04:49 AM

I like american tanks and russians
TheSpacecube avatar

TheSpacecube

May 27, 2017 at 03:34 AM

i like german tanks
taha_rgh avatar

taha_rgh

May 30, 2017 at 02:21 PM

big up the upgrades for american tanks

semih_ulusoy avatar

semih_ulusoy

January 6, 2018 at 01:32 AM

best tank nice man good job
onurtag avatar

onurtag

January 9, 2018 at 11:24 PM

Skoda t-50
xaaaqs avatar

xaaaqs

January 14, 2018 at 10:46 PM

chouf assi ?
Burek avatar

Burek

January 23, 2018 at 08:59 PM

Which tank do you like the most?
raww avatar

raww

January 28, 2018 at 04:43 PM

GERMANY 100%
Anto2098 avatar

Anto2098

March 21, 2018 at 05:24 AM

I like french
Hamzrein avatar

Hamzrein

May 26, 2018 at 11:34 AM

Germany Maus
cecko89 avatar

cecko89

May 26, 2018 at 12:27 PM

the best tank in the game is T-34
L3L1svk avatar

L3L1svk

May 28, 2018 at 09:31 PM

Everyone tank is good in something.
Gonta avatar

Gonta

June 20, 2018 at 02:29 AM

T-34 is the best
mostvan avatar

mostvan

July 13, 2019 at 07:50 PM

I think so, there are some good tanks, for example to invite project, i used Excelsior (tier V) and P38t/P35S (tier III) finish the invite program. I recommend them for newbye.
hieeuslee avatar

hieeuslee

July 13, 2019 at 07:54 PM

every soviet tank is op compared to others
Antoni00812 avatar

Antoni00812

July 16, 2019 at 11:06 AM

T34 best tank and L83

Andrein13 avatar

Andrein13

July 17, 2019 at 04:58 PM

the best game in your liv
jiyecafe avatar

jiyecafe

July 21, 2019 at 10:39 AM

just like it
AlinkaPlay217804 avatar

AlinkaPlay217804

July 22, 2019 at 11:14 AM

Нормально
xXYoutuberGamerXx3 avatar

xXYoutuberGamerXx3

July 22, 2019 at 01:05 PM

Best tank is beginner tank when full upradagegded. Because It's accuracy is good in world tanks.
xXYoutuberGamerXx3 avatar

xXYoutuberGamerXx3

July 22, 2019 at 01:06 PM

onurtag not It's best tank beginner tank.
Dante020 avatar

Dante020

July 23, 2019 at 08:50 PM

Germany tanks are the best
fa1tar avatar

fa1tar

July 24, 2019 at 08:51 PM

The best tank is IS-7:grinning:
NonaKey avatar

NonaKey

July 24, 2019 at 10:24 PM

I dont know the best tank is probably one of the American
