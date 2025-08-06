Any tips for the Stardew Valley museum layout?

Use the long table in the center for rare stuff. Makes it pop. Keep minerals and artifacts grouped. Helps if you’re hunting for missing pieces.
Sort by color or type. Makes the whole museum look clean.
Use the back left for statues and trophies. Create a “rare zone.”
Center right works great for gemstones. Easy for eye candy.
Mix in furniture if you’re using mods. Gives it museum vibes.
Leave space near the entrance for future finds. Don’t crowd it early.
Finish the collection for that sick star drop reward.