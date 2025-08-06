Any tips for the Stardew Valley museum layout?

TomNova90 Use the long table in the center for rare stuff. Makes it pop. Keep minerals and artifacts grouped. Helps if you’re hunting for missing pieces.

IceSlayer Sort by color or type. Makes the whole museum look clean.

BloodWizard7 Use the back left for statues and trophies. Create a “rare zone.”

StormSlayer5 Center right works great for gemstones. Easy for eye candy.

De_Moo Mix in furniture if you’re using mods. Gives it museum vibes.

SkyRay96 Leave space near the entrance for future finds. Don’t crowd it early.