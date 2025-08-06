GemEarn

Back to Stardew Valley forum

Any tips for the Stardew Valley museum layout?

TomNova90 avatar

TomNova90

August 6, 2025 at 11:04 PM

Use the long table in the center for rare stuff. Makes it pop. Keep minerals and artifacts grouped. Helps if you’re hunting for missing pieces.
IceSlayer avatar

IceSlayer

August 7, 2025 at 09:28 PM

Sort by color or type. Makes the whole museum look clean.
BloodWizard7 avatar

BloodWizard7

August 8, 2025 at 11:51 AM

Use the back left for statues and trophies. Create a “rare zone.”
StormSlayer5 avatar

StormSlayer5

August 8, 2025 at 07:46 PM

Center right works great for gemstones. Easy for eye candy.
De_Moo avatar

De_Moo

August 9, 2025 at 07:10 AM

Mix in furniture if you’re using mods. Gives it museum vibes.
SkyRay96 avatar

SkyRay96

August 10, 2025 at 03:25 AM

Leave space near the entrance for future finds. Don’t crowd it early.
LunaCool72 avatar

LunaCool72

August 10, 2025 at 03:17 PM

Finish the collection for that sick star drop reward.

