It’s north of the bus stop, near the tunnel entrance. Easy to miss. Go left from the road near your farm, then up. Look for it near the bush.
It’s literally just chillin on the ground. No quest marker either.
Once you grab it, bring it back to Linus to finish the quest. Simple good deed.
Unlocks better friendship events with him too. Worth doing early.
A lot of folks miss it first time. Easy to overlook that spot.
Check the wiki if you’re lost. It has a mini-map screenshot.
Don’t forget to talk to him after. Gotta close the quest.