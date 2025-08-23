GemEarn

Where’s Linus’ basket in Stardew Valley?

Pants_ants avatar

Pants_ants

August 23, 2025 at 08:20 AM

It’s north of the bus stop, near the tunnel entrance. Easy to miss. Go left from the road near your farm, then up. Look for it near the bush.
MeowChonk80 avatar

MeowChonk80

August 24, 2025 at 10:54 AM

It’s literally just chillin on the ground. No quest marker either.
LunaFlash32 avatar

LunaFlash32

August 24, 2025 at 11:24 AM

Once you grab it, bring it back to Linus to finish the quest. Simple good deed.
ShadowBlade8 avatar

ShadowBlade8

August 25, 2025 at 11:33 AM

Unlocks better friendship events with him too. Worth doing early.
DarkBor_rkBo avatar

DarkBor_rkBo

August 25, 2025 at 03:05 PM

A lot of folks miss it first time. Easy to overlook that spot.
OrcWiza_cWiz avatar

OrcWiza_cWiz

August 26, 2025 at 05:49 AM

Check the wiki if you’re lost. It has a mini-map screenshot.
NeoCool11 avatar

NeoCool11

August 26, 2025 at 11:10 PM

Don’t forget to talk to him after. Gotta close the quest.

