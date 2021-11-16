Rain

November 16, 2021 at 06:07 AM

Hello everyone. Today we will talk about City Car Driving.


City Car Driving is more likely even a game, but a driving simulator that is especially suitable for students of driving schools or those who are just about to go to study. For the sake of simplicity, I will still refer to City Car Driving as a game in what follows.
I must say right away that I played on a gamepad, since my steering wheel does not support the mechanics, and there will be no smoothness on the keyboard. I don’t know how you can play the mechanics on the keyboard, the clutch does not always work properly on the controller.
There is, of course, in control from a gamepad and a minus: few buttons. For example, an alarm or an audible signal. When driving around the site, it is not necessary, however, when you leave for the city, at least, the sound signal would not interfere.
If we consider driving with missions, it is also a career, then there are five directions to choose from:
  • An experienced driver also consists of three "missions": a suburban highway (you need to urgently get to a certain point, the road to which runs along a suburban highway. The road to the point is narrow, and cars move slowly. You will have to overtake very often, otherwise you will not have time get there in the allotted time), transportation of fragile cargo (you need to get to the point with special care, but remember, your time is limited), minimum fuel consumption (there are much fewer gas stations around the city, you need to get to one of the available ones, Remember, you have very little fuel and you need to know a few nuances for a more economical ride: if you play on the steering wheel or on a gamepad, then do not press hard on the gas, choose the right gear {yes, brackets in brackets. So, the correct selection gear is indicated in the description for the exercise}, in general, that's all).
  • A professional - again three "missions": again an exam (you need to pass the exam again on an automated site), the first order (get to the point in a certain time, choosing the most optimal way), a hard day (as in the previous mission, you need to get to certain points, however, everything is complicated by a slippery road).
  • Driving school cadet - consists of ten "missions". He will teach the basic principles of driving a car, show the maneuvers performed by cadets in real life (slide, snake, garage, parallel parking, and so on) and offer to pass two exams: the site and the city.
  • Novice driver - consists of three "missions": driving around the courtyard (you need to leave narrow courtyards without a navigator, everything is complicated by cars and pedestrians), tracking signs and traffic lights (you move around the city at night in the rain. Visibility is low, part traffic lights do not work. It is necessary to drive along the route, noticing all the signs and traffic lights), the ability not to stall (your goal, when driving on the road, stall no more than two times).
  • Special training - eleven "missions". It's better for you to see for yourself.
There is also a free driving option. Just roll around town.
To summarize. City Car Driving is not a game that will appeal to many. It can be useful for people who have recently started training at a driving school, it can be liked by people who love the accuracy of every movement in the game. The game will be especially played for lovers of domestic cars.
The last thing I want to note: the game, despite the very weak graphics, will not run on every PC.
