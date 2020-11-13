Dr Cu
ARE THERE ACTUAL GAMES THAT GIVE ROBUX?

dexerfox avatar

dexerfox

November 13, 2020 at 08:25 PM

ROBUX SCAMS ON ROBLOX ARE GETTING WORSE AND WORSE THERE ISNT AWAY TO STOP THIS BUT ARE THERE ACTUAL GAMES THAT ACTUALY DO GIVE ROBUX, I DONT KNOW PLS ANSWER..
dexerfox avatar

dexerfox

November 13, 2020 at 08:26 PM

IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND A RELIABLE ROBUX GAME NOW ADAYS TRUST ME
dexerfox avatar

dexerfox

November 13, 2020 at 08:27 PM

is my experience bar going up idk comment for your exp to go up join me in this happiness and answer my question
dexerfox avatar

dexerfox

November 13, 2020 at 08:35 PM

i dont think so
CastleCrasher6666 avatar

CastleCrasher6666

November 13, 2020 at 08:47 PM

no ther isint
dexerfox avatar

dexerfox

November 13, 2020 at 09:11 PM

ow thats sad but lets see if there is any other who have a say to this
essanyuan avatar

essanyuan

November 13, 2020 at 09:49 PM

roblox roblox roblox
essanyuan avatar

essanyuan

November 13, 2020 at 09:53 PM

rolox is cool you ken change your avatar
mcartic avatar

mcartic

November 13, 2020 at 11:13 PM

There was a game once, but the answer is no.
SamsTheSmeleton avatar

SamsTheSmeleton

November 14, 2020 at 12:38 AM

i dont believe that is real
Kadenh21 avatar

Kadenh21

November 14, 2020 at 01:40 AM

yea
Xtrollogy avatar

Xtrollogy

November 14, 2020 at 05:42 AM

No. Dont believe in that
bucketbucketheadd avatar

bucketbucketheadd

November 14, 2020 at 09:36 AM

yeah there are many scams in roblox
bucketbucketheadd avatar

bucketbucketheadd

November 14, 2020 at 09:36 AM

Don't trust anyone on roblox
Dabbie avatar

Dabbie

November 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM

I have a group and i do giveaways sometimes tell me when you need some
Dont trust those scams
Sumirex avatar

Sumirex

November 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM

No,Most are not actually legit :\ Be careful don't get scammed
RALPHIE9927 avatar

RALPHIE9927

November 14, 2020 at 12:59 PM

There are no games that give free robux, you can only get it from groups
RALPHIE9927 avatar

RALPHIE9927

November 14, 2020 at 12:59 PM

or you know, $$$
MeRadiant avatar

MeRadiant

November 14, 2020 at 06:09 PM

Check out my stream in twitch name is meradiant I am playing epic games in roblox , you might be able to even play with me
louis_troy_esico avatar

louis_troy_esico

November 14, 2020 at 07:53 PM

Robux scams are easy to find out when you see "roblox" there and check the player list its only u ;(
MPQWSMS avatar

MPQWSMS

November 14, 2020 at 07:55 PM

we need to stop the games of free robux or all ppl will be scammed :((
bruhmomento112 avatar

bruhmomento112

November 15, 2020 at 02:11 AM

theres no free robux games its all a scam
MikanTsumikiDNGGD avatar

MikanTsumikiDNGGD

November 15, 2020 at 02:27 AM

Please, do not fall prey to the scams, they're not real :(
khhmer avatar

khhmer

November 15, 2020 at 02:45 AM

This site is the way of getting robux
angelo_matias avatar

angelo_matias

November 15, 2020 at 04:20 AM

yeah there are many scams in roblox

