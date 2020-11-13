jpereira2028
Roblox Best game of 2020

rasim1234963 avatar

rasim1234963

November 13, 2020 at 04:34 PM

i think so. really right now like 7-8 million KIDS playing roblox and 5 millon 13-16 years playing roblox and like 1 million adult playars
deadeyetr46 avatar

deadeyetr46

November 13, 2020 at 04:35 PM

yes ı agree roblozxi s so good game
Leopetrescu234 avatar

Leopetrescu234

November 13, 2020 at 07:21 PM

idk i wanted to bought robux
okuyajude_u_balabat avatar

okuyajude_u_balabat

November 13, 2020 at 07:43 PM

You would do anything in your power to make your best friend's day even better.
rainbowthunderman avatar

rainbowthunderman

November 14, 2020 at 02:24 PM

THE BEST GAME IN ROBLOX IS BLOXBURG
MPQWSMS avatar

MPQWSMS

November 14, 2020 at 07:43 PM

IS ADOPT ME!!!
!
MPQWSMS avatar

MPQWSMS

November 14, 2020 at 07:43 PM

yes adot me is the best


MPQWSMS avatar

MPQWSMS

November 14, 2020 at 07:43 PM

i have shadoy MFR
MPQWSMS avatar

MPQWSMS

November 14, 2020 at 07:44 PM

ANY Offer I WILL RECIVE GOLD EGG TOMORROW
MPQWSMS avatar

MPQWSMS

November 14, 2020 at 07:44 PM

HAHAHAHAAHAHHAHAHAA
MPQWSMS avatar

MPQWSMS

November 14, 2020 at 07:44 PM

HAHAHAHAHHA
YOUCEFa avatar

YOUCEFa

November 14, 2020 at 09:15 PM

I WILL RECIVE GOLD EGG TOMORROW
bruhmomento112 avatar

bruhmomento112

November 15, 2020 at 02:11 AM

rogue lineage bro
angelo_matias avatar

angelo_matias

November 15, 2020 at 04:12 AM

yes adot me is the best
chewelews avatar

chewelews

November 15, 2020 at 06:32 AM

adopt me here
Cinnam0n_r0ll avatar

Cinnam0n_r0ll

November 15, 2020 at 07:53 AM

it must be adopt me
thelemonknight avatar

thelemonknight

November 15, 2020 at 08:52 AM

i mean... i like feild of battle
so i guess that
deadeyetr46 avatar

deadeyetr46

November 15, 2020 at 04:18 PM

ADOPT ME BEST GAME İN ROBLOX !
mcartic avatar

mcartic

November 15, 2020 at 04:47 PM

phantom forces all the way!
huyminhle avatar

huyminhle

November 15, 2020 at 05:35 PM

Game is geart fun
Being_Bin_Laden avatar

Being_Bin_Laden

November 15, 2020 at 06:08 PM

WOW ROBLOX IS FUN
quarkz1 avatar

quarkz1

November 15, 2020 at 06:19 PM

bloxburg is best game roblox

rasim1234963 avatar

rasim1234963

November 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM

this thread was about that the game ROBLOX is the best of 2020 lol
rasim1234963 avatar

rasim1234963

November 15, 2020 at 10:22 PM

i like adopt me but not that much cause there are many cool games in roblox dont stay at one! try other games, even if they looks boring its can be interesting
rasim1234963 avatar

rasim1234963

November 15, 2020 at 10:23 PM

its not only about roblox. in any other game dont stand in one place go till you get what you want. already get it? then go again and get anyhthing else
