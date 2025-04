its bad game so

Abdallah_Gamer hello i hate this game very much its not good

ASzekeres Yeah after the new update of shop it gets worse

crazzyyoo this game is so bad right now, i mean it is popular but the game itself and the balance team... whoo boy





Sharkygamehag very nice game bros

!!

Sharkygamehag like it





dekata i hate the people, not the game