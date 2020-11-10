Gems must wait 2 to 7 days to be credited.

Rain

EricaEvangelineu avatar

EricaEvangelineu

November 10, 2020 at 06:42 PM

lords mobile is a game that caught my attention for its game system and because in the tasks of gamehag I paid quite a lot of gems, so I decided to try it and to some extent I stay liking it for what I now play it from steam, for all those that they have completed the tasks and have not given them their gems is because they must wait 2 to 7 days to be credited.
hokihoki99 avatar

hokihoki99

June 30, 2021 at 03:21 AM

i don't get the SG after Completing the task
DxvvyVeleba avatar

DxvvyVeleba

July 5, 2021 at 01:58 AM

qwertyuiopassdfghjklzxcvbnm

Junkbot avatar

Junkbot

July 12, 2021 at 04:53 PM

work got gems?
Wrblueaces avatar

Wrblueaces

July 12, 2021 at 06:21 PM

can i get gems . WR BLUE ACES. MY NAME . need 300k
pranav811 avatar

pranav811

August 28, 2021 at 02:02 PM

yes you are riht
pranav811 avatar

pranav811

August 28, 2021 at 02:03 PM

right.best game.:heart_eyes:
pranav811 avatar

pranav811

August 28, 2021 at 02:05 PM

best game ever seen
Softskull0 avatar

Softskull0

September 11, 2021 at 05:18 PM

oh ok... thanks i thought i got scammed lol
Lululuuuu12 avatar

Lululuuuu12

September 11, 2021 at 07:31 PM

Thank you for informing
yeah_nope avatar

yeah_nope

September 15, 2021 at 08:51 PM

ohh okayyyy it's been like 3 hours and i thought i need to send screenshot's and stuff lol. thanks for informing hahaha, did y'all get your gems?

hrdz avatar

hrdz

September 16, 2021 at 03:01 PM

thanks for your info
Duk23 avatar

Duk23

September 18, 2021 at 10:38 AM

let's hope that's true
petitleo2008 avatar

petitleo2008

September 18, 2021 at 02:57 PM

I hope it’s the truth
Ritch_98 avatar

Ritch_98

September 21, 2021 at 04:49 PM

Thnaks for info.
AxelBR avatar

AxelBR

September 22, 2021 at 03:33 AM

yeah lets hope
Thelimitz avatar

Thelimitz

September 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM

ok give it to me now
Katori_lh avatar

Katori_lh

September 27, 2021 at 07:47 AM

Lunar910 avatar

Lunar910

September 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM

Cranberry89 avatar

Cranberry89

September 28, 2021 at 03:52 AM

Thanks for letting me know. I was worried. The game is interesting. Simple version of warcraft, lol.
Nene78 avatar

Nene78

October 1, 2021 at 06:56 PM

game funi super akcio
Cranberry89 avatar

Cranberry89

October 2, 2021 at 02:56 AM

Still waiting going on 7 days
Nene78 avatar

Nene78

October 2, 2021 at 03:32 AM

I made it to Castle 5 and the missions weren't completed, so
UNKOWN_user avatar

UNKOWN_user

October 2, 2021 at 03:35 AM

finished yesterday so I'm just waiting ????
Best_Burden avatar

Best_Burden

October 2, 2021 at 07:58 AM

same im still waiting
