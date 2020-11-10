Is fortnite dying

skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem100
blonwon
blonwon
Gem89
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem20
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem70
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
blonwon
blonwon
Gem45
Merida
Merida
Gem57
blonwon
blonwon
Gem25
Matoto Langi
Matoto Langi
Gem4,200
aidan
aidan
Gem350
aidan
aidan
Gem420
Radek Michalcak
Radek Michalcak
Gem196
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem339
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem105
Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
Rain

Gem4

unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to Fortnite

Is fortnite dying

mrkmm96 avatar

mrkmm96

November 10, 2020 at 04:07 PM

As i see it, every season is worse and worse
11111111111111aditya avatar

11111111111111aditya

November 10, 2020 at 04:12 PM

i have not played fortnite
radu_alexandru avatar

radu_alexandru

November 10, 2020 at 07:10 PM

i not played this game
PosePRO avatar

PosePRO

November 10, 2020 at 08:08 PM

Fortnite is dead
Ori9900 avatar

Ori9900

November 10, 2020 at 08:12 PM

no

Ori9900 avatar

Ori9900

November 10, 2020 at 08:13 PM

fortnite no ded
SoS2000 avatar

SoS2000

November 11, 2020 at 01:50 AM

Kinda i stil like it
JSA06 avatar

JSA06

November 11, 2020 at 02:10 AM

Fortnite has died more than a year ago and the few players that still play this game are mostly homosexualls or toxic 9 year olds
GiannaGames avatar

GiannaGames

November 11, 2020 at 10:54 AM

fortnite is dying
jjvdm25 avatar

jjvdm25

November 12, 2020 at 07:30 PM

yeah, used to play it with all my friends. no one plays anymore
migels avatar

migels

November 12, 2020 at 10:00 PM

Of course is dieing this is not a good game its a kids game
Derased2 avatar

Derased2

November 13, 2020 at 03:55 PM

true thing
nugget8 avatar

nugget8

November 13, 2020 at 05:16 PM

only 11 year olds play fortnite minecraft is for real men

nugget8 avatar

nugget8

November 13, 2020 at 05:17 PM

so yes fortnite is dying no one plays it

LOH17H avatar

LOH17H

November 13, 2020 at 06:27 PM

everyone just sweats so hard, even over bots so i guess yes...
MoSha_111 avatar

MoSha_111

November 14, 2020 at 12:53 AM

thus the top serfan
Necalone1 avatar

Necalone1

November 14, 2020 at 06:59 PM

no not diying
ComradeBaltic avatar

ComradeBaltic

November 14, 2020 at 07:16 PM

It's dead.
emir882 avatar

emir882

November 14, 2020 at 07:37 PM

It's dead.


emir882 avatar

emir882

November 14, 2020 at 07:37 PM

It's dead.


khhmer avatar

khhmer

November 15, 2020 at 03:15 PM

It's dead.

makashi00d avatar

makashi00d

November 15, 2020 at 03:46 PM

yeah it is
mcray2006 avatar

mcray2006

November 15, 2020 at 04:45 PM

I is dying
mcray2006 avatar

mcray2006

November 15, 2020 at 04:46 PM

And minecraft got more popular
mcray2006 avatar

mcray2006

November 15, 2020 at 04:46 PM

I mean there where a lot of games like Fortnite. And now everyone plays Valorant
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is fortnite dying - Fortnite Forum on Gamehag