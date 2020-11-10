i get denied tasks

skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem10
skrt
skrt
Gem100
blonwon
blonwon
Gem89
AskuNamSk
AskuNamSk
Gem20
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem70
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
blonwon
blonwon
Gem45
Merida
Merida
Gem57
blonwon
blonwon
Gem25
Matoto Langi
Matoto Langi
Gem4,200
aidan
aidan
Gem350
aidan
aidan
Gem420
Radek Michalcak
Radek Michalcak
Gem196
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem339
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem105
Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
Rain

Gem4

unranked rank iconskrt: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem3 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: it's so hot
unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
Sign in to start chatting

23

0/160

Back to Lineage 2 Classic

i get denied tasks

KeJJeN avatar

KeJJeN

November 10, 2020 at 04:13 AM

i get denied tasks for not a new account when its first time playing
emir882 avatar

emir882

November 10, 2020 at 01:33 PM

yeah same for me
and ı write ticket a misty and she say please disable ad block and try again later but ı dont have adblock :) and ı playing this game first time
souvikkundu1 avatar

souvikkundu1

November 10, 2020 at 03:56 PM

same with me




dekata avatar

dekata

November 10, 2020 at 09:09 PM

it looks like that i also hadnt registered a new account....
RALPHIE9927 avatar

RALPHIE9927

November 14, 2020 at 12:22 PM

im sad they said that to me too in star conflict :(
Nikita_Master209 avatar

Nikita_Master209

November 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM

гггггггггггггггггггггггггггггггггг
IonutD18 avatar

IonutD18

November 18, 2020 at 05:24 AM

***, weird
dekata avatar

dekata

November 18, 2020 at 03:25 PM

Got denied for exactly the same reason...
ayysian_soup avatar

ayysian_soup

November 18, 2020 at 04:42 PM

should the desktop logo for the game lineageII essence EU or lineage 2 EU?

peet01 avatar

peet01

November 19, 2020 at 01:56 AM

me too but i didnt wrote to misty bcs i knew it wont work and dont solve it :)
IonutD18 avatar

IonutD18

November 19, 2020 at 05:40 AM

same.. i got denied
ayysian_soup avatar

ayysian_soup

November 19, 2020 at 08:34 AM

i screenshoted my character status window and got accepted
Being_Bin_Laden avatar

Being_Bin_Laden

November 19, 2020 at 08:44 AM

yeah , it is laggy ,and all of us hate that
Being_Bin_Laden avatar

Being_Bin_Laden

November 19, 2020 at 08:44 AM

misty , please give us our soul gems

puvi1 avatar

puvi1

November 19, 2020 at 05:20 PM

I GOT DEINED TOO,CLASSIC SCAM !
adamxox avatar

adamxox

November 20, 2020 at 03:06 AM

not complete task love..
bravowolf avatar

bravowolf

November 20, 2020 at 07:00 PM

I get denied and it made me furious and me me not want to play the game. I made a ticket and 3 days later she hasnt replied
puvi1 avatar

puvi1

November 20, 2020 at 07:49 PM

It works just try one more time u will get accepted probbably !!
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

i get denied tasks - Lineage 2 Classic Forum on Gamehag