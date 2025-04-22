Lineage 2 Classic is a free MMORPG, which after many years has returned in its former, hardcore form!





Join the world of Elmoreden, choose from 5 available races and 31 classes and join bloodcurdling battle. The game poses quite a challenge, because every little mistake can cost us a lot. The death of our character results in a loss of experience, and sometimes one of our items may fall out of the inventory. The open PvP world makes our journey even more difficult, because on every corner you can find another player who is just waiting to attack us.





Don't wait, play Lineage 2 Classic now!