Roblox topic: Adopt me

nathantheking Adopt me is a pet game where you take care of your hatched pet and something else!

Sumirex Yes, that game is fine it did nothing to me but people hate it.

boop3n Yeah, and pay to win ofcourse. But it's a great time to hang out and help your typing speed LOL.

Necalone1 idk i only play the game just for typeing idk for ya all LOL!!!

Me_2 I love adopt me and I love the Christmas update of adopt me! And I can't wait for this year Christmas Update!!!

ajlan what game do yall play btw?:D

ajlan Im playing sometimes bubblegum/bloxburg

iwilleaturliver ive never played

tsmsamuel41 lol



who dont like bloxburg give this a tumps down if you like bloxburg like me give it a thumps up.

tsmsamuel41 that was my comment.

tsmsamuel41 I never played adopt me for days I might play today.but I play bloxburg evryday to collect my daily rewards.

Cinnam0n_r0ll yeah adopt me is a great game but i do not play that much