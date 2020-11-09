PaulTran
Roblox topic: Adopt me

nathantheking avatar

nathantheking

November 9, 2020 at 08:47 AM

Adopt me is a pet game where you take care of your hatched pet and something else!
Sumirex avatar

Sumirex

November 9, 2020 at 09:15 AM

Yes, that game is fine it did nothing to me but people hate it.
boop3n avatar

boop3n

November 9, 2020 at 06:44 PM

Yeah, and pay to win ofcourse. But it's a great time to hang out and help your typing speed LOL.
Necalone1 avatar

Necalone1

November 9, 2020 at 10:06 PM

idk i only play the game just for typeing idk for ya all LOL!!!
Me_2 avatar

Me_2

November 9, 2020 at 11:23 PM

I love adopt me and I love the Christmas update of adopt me! And I can't wait for this year Christmas Update!!!
ajlan avatar

ajlan

November 9, 2020 at 11:23 PM

what game do yall play btw?:D
ajlan avatar

ajlan

November 9, 2020 at 11:24 PM

Im playing sometimes bubblegum/bloxburg
iwilleaturliver avatar

iwilleaturliver

November 10, 2020 at 04:00 AM

ive never played
tsmsamuel41 avatar

tsmsamuel41

November 10, 2020 at 04:02 AM

lol

who dont like bloxburg give this a tumps down if you like bloxburg like me give it a thumps up.
tsmsamuel41 avatar

tsmsamuel41

November 10, 2020 at 04:03 AM

that was my comment.
tsmsamuel41 avatar

tsmsamuel41

November 10, 2020 at 04:04 AM

I never played adopt me for days I might play today.but I play bloxburg evryday to collect my daily rewards.
Cinnam0n_r0ll avatar

Cinnam0n_r0ll

November 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM

yeah adopt me is a great game but i do not play that much
yolo20113192005 avatar

yolo20113192005

November 10, 2020 at 01:20 PM

yeahh adopt me is pretty good i dont play it that much though
