How do i get soul points

X_Jos avatar

X_Jos

November 9, 2020 at 05:23 AM

Idk hiw to get points it doesrnt work
Sumirex avatar

Sumirex

November 9, 2020 at 07:03 AM

Doing tasks and daily login. Guessing game I don't recommend it though.
flowerisa avatar

flowerisa

November 10, 2020 at 12:07 PM

you could go to the top bar of the page and go to "How it works" and go to tutorial and see the different ways to earn gems. u can also get gems by listening to the tutorials
weeryt12 avatar

weeryt12

November 10, 2020 at 12:59 PM

Just Comment on posts and you know
yolo20113192005 avatar

yolo20113192005

November 10, 2020 at 01:21 PM

ive just been commenting on posts lol

JSA06 avatar

JSA06

November 11, 2020 at 02:04 AM

You can do some surveys, most of them are 20 minutes or longer and when you are done the soulgems will be added to your account and after you reach lvl 3 you can convert them into robux
AnjaliSapkota19 avatar

AnjaliSapkota19

November 12, 2020 at 08:12 AM

Complete tasks, play games, create articles, post comments.
bucketbucketheadd avatar

bucketbucketheadd

November 12, 2020 at 08:28 AM

daily logins work for me, unless you are a toad i guess
Cinnam0n_r0ll avatar

Cinnam0n_r0ll

November 12, 2020 at 08:40 AM

just complete the task , wait for daily reward??,and play games
apricotpotato avatar

apricotpotato

November 13, 2020 at 01:46 AM

watching videos, doing tasks, daily login if nothing is working id reccommend contancting gamehag maybe on discord
HopeYT avatar

HopeYT

November 13, 2020 at 04:15 AM

It is quite easy the most normal and daily thing is to do tv zone oh vote for articles or open daily steam chest
