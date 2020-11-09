How do i get soul points

X_Jos Idk hiw to get points it doesrnt work

Sumirex Doing tasks and daily login. Guessing game I don't recommend it though.

flowerisa you could go to the top bar of the page and go to "How it works" and go to tutorial and see the different ways to earn gems. u can also get gems by listening to the tutorials

weeryt12 Just Comment on posts and you know

yolo20113192005 ive just been commenting on posts lol





JSA06 You can do some surveys, most of them are 20 minutes or longer and when you are done the soulgems will be added to your account and after you reach lvl 3 you can convert them into robux

AnjaliSapkota19 Complete tasks, play games, create articles, post comments.

bucketbucketheadd daily logins work for me, unless you are a toad i guess

Cinnam0n_r0ll just complete the task , wait for daily reward??,and play games

apricotpotato watching videos, doing tasks, daily login if nothing is working id reccommend contancting gamehag maybe on discord