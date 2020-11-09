How do i get soul points

Idk hiw to get points it doesrnt work
Doing tasks and daily login. Guessing game I don't recommend it though.
you could go to the top bar of the page and go to "How it works" and go to tutorial and see the different ways to earn gems. u can also get gems by listening to the tutorials
Just Comment on posts and you know
ive just been commenting on posts lol
You can do some surveys, most of them are 20 minutes or longer and when you are done the soulgems will be added to your account and after you reach lvl 3 you can convert them into robux
Complete tasks, play games, create articles, post comments.
daily logins work for me, unless you are a toad i guess
just complete the task , wait for daily reward??,and play games
watching videos, doing tasks, daily login if nothing is working id reccommend contancting gamehag maybe on discord
It is quite easy the most normal and daily thing is to do tv zone oh vote for articles or open daily steam chest