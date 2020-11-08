PaulTran
Back to Lords Mobile

Play the game when you are boring.

GuyWarnerg avatar

GuyWarnerg

November 8, 2020 at 10:40 PM

Play the game when you are boring.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 8, 2020 at 10:44 PM

Do you mean only boring people play the game? lol
Szymka12 avatar

Szymka12

November 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM

This Good and beautiful
Szymka12 avatar

Szymka12

November 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM

Woow this beautiful
nick7playz avatar

nick7playz

June 1, 2021 at 01:18 AM

ya I will play this when I'm bored
JankoDaTapo avatar

JankoDaTapo

June 1, 2021 at 09:59 AM

I felt boring in the first day.
acet_mert avatar

acet_mert

June 1, 2021 at 11:47 PM

nehr7r6rrjeke
Cammrade avatar

Cammrade

June 28, 2021 at 11:53 PM

ok im doing it
__normal__ avatar

__normal__

June 30, 2021 at 10:49 PM

i think every kind of people play this game.
لوی_پچه_گگ_استایلی avatar

لوی_پچه_گگ_استایلی

July 1, 2021 at 03:55 AM

good
Rahul37 avatar

Rahul37

July 3, 2021 at 09:28 PM

YES SIR
infinitys0ul_vedantjadhav avatar

infinitys0ul_vedantjadhav

July 24, 2021 at 09:08 PM

bro the game is full of fun but you need high level in game to enjoy it
Billo5 avatar

Billo5

July 25, 2021 at 04:01 AM

i love that game is game for mobel and is online
eben909 avatar

eben909

August 5, 2021 at 12:10 AM

this game is so good
bacKz avatar

bacKz

December 18, 2021 at 03:50 AM

Boring, free time or whenever nor whatever. 24/7 fully enjoyable without a single doubt. Never ends regardless.
cemil__cemil avatar

cemil__cemil

December 18, 2021 at 07:26 AM

uiju7
jany_cicak avatar

jany_cicak

December 28, 2021 at 06:59 AM

this is bad :confused: it not work bc my phone broken i go play roblox and im on my dad acc

Chantru avatar

Chantru

December 30, 2021 at 10:21 PM

vjgixso
akram_yacoub avatar

akram_yacoub

January 1, 2022 at 01:38 PM

best game ever!
Miracsto avatar

Miracsto

January 1, 2022 at 03:15 PM

im not playing

Miracsto avatar

Miracsto

January 1, 2022 at 03:15 PM

but i think it is vey good game
6Thunders avatar

6Thunders

January 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM

no this game is not good when ur bord
