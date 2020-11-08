Play the game when you are boring.
Do you mean only boring people play the game? lol
ya I will play this when I'm bored
I felt boring in the first day.
i think every kind of people play this game.
bro the game is full of fun but you need high level in game to enjoy it
i love that game is game for mobel and is online
Boring, free time or whenever nor whatever. 24/7 fully enjoyable without a single doubt. Never ends regardless.
this is bad :confused: it not work bc my phone broken i go play roblox and im on my dad acc
but i think it is vey good game
no this game is not good when ur bord