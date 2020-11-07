Merida
lords mobile is a good game

lodcbayjz avatar

lodcbayjz

November 7, 2020 at 08:40 PM

lords mobile is a game that caught my attention for its game system and because in the tasks of gamehag I paid quite a lot of gems,
jush_baloloy avatar

jush_baloloy

December 10, 2020 at 07:34 AM

yes this is a good game
Krops avatar

Krops

December 11, 2020 at 10:45 PM

naah ı dont like this game. time wasting only
Krops avatar

Krops

December 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM

ı mean everything in this game is money
nick7playz avatar

nick7playz

June 1, 2021 at 01:19 AM

ya I love it it's cool game
PlsDieThxBye avatar

PlsDieThxBye

June 1, 2021 at 02:39 AM

i did it and nothing
JankoDaTapo avatar

JankoDaTapo

June 1, 2021 at 09:59 AM

idk if it's a gud game the ads are interesting and when I downloaded the game it's completely different
foxp1122 avatar

foxp1122

June 5, 2021 at 08:40 AM

cool but i dont like that much

foxp1122 avatar

foxp1122

June 5, 2021 at 08:41 AM

love u cool
Petinover12 avatar

Petinover12

June 5, 2021 at 03:36 PM

:upside_down:
ibsarp avatar

ibsarp

June 5, 2021 at 04:28 PM

yeah it is good game but the quest they made need to put money in it
ibsarp avatar

ibsarp

June 5, 2021 at 06:00 PM

so how can i get the winning pack for free in this game ?

ibsarp avatar

ibsarp

June 5, 2021 at 06:02 PM

if i got what the winning pack include of rewards will it be accepted as the winning pack ?
tem_ avatar

tem_

July 23, 2021 at 12:44 PM

lords mobile is bad game
infinitys0ul_vedantjadhav avatar

infinitys0ul_vedantjadhav

July 24, 2021 at 09:07 PM

yea its a masterpiece i also like this game
sepehr12326 avatar

sepehr12326

January 19, 2022 at 01:05 PM

yes good game
SupremoBoii avatar

SupremoBoii

January 21, 2022 at 09:47 PM

no not at all
