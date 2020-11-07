lords mobile is a good game

lords mobile is a game that caught my attention for its game system and because in the tasks of gamehag I paid quite a lot of gems,
naah ı dont like this game. time wasting only
ı mean everything in this game is money
ya I love it it's cool game
idk if it's a gud game the ads are interesting and when I downloaded the game it's completely different
cool but i dont like that much
yeah it is good game but the quest they made need to put money in it
so how can i get the winning pack for free in this game ?
if i got what the winning pack include of rewards will it be accepted as the winning pack ?
yea its a masterpiece i also like this game