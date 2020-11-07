Rain

the challenges are easy

shimenglangiirn avatar

shimenglangiirn

November 7, 2020 at 06:31 PM

The bad thing about this is that yt HATES this game so not allot of people wan't to play this. But yes the challenges are easy :)
tinkywinky3 avatar

tinkywinky3

December 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM

Well thats good I still dont like the gameplay tho
nchimling12 avatar

nchimling12

December 20, 2020 at 03:43 AM

easy
igorche9 avatar

igorche9

December 24, 2020 at 06:51 AM

This game has been overhyped and advertised everywhere I go. To be honest, the game isn't really immersive, and I feel that it's overrated. Also, I don't see why I wouldn't download any other turn based rpg other than this one, since they're pretty much all the same anyways.
Nasty14u avatar

Nasty14u

December 26, 2020 at 01:42 AM

this is gonna I was. I’ll be there in a bit. I just want a little
TheCeoFounderRoblox avatar

TheCeoFounderRoblox

December 26, 2020 at 03:36 AM

good game.
Aplolwow avatar

Aplolwow

December 26, 2020 at 12:02 PM

Hi guys howzitgoing I am aplolwow and the game I am new. Can anyone please tell me how to play it? I would appreciate it.
ArabDzGamer avatar

ArabDzGamer

December 26, 2020 at 04:36 PM

good game :) ♥
theeagle_laurent avatar

theeagle_laurent

December 26, 2020 at 06:14 PM

ey bro can you help me with somthing in this app
sofiane23s avatar

sofiane23s

December 30, 2020 at 05:47 PM

cool game !
MoonWereWolf6 avatar

MoonWereWolf6

December 30, 2020 at 11:48 PM

rly like this game cos its rly entertaining
Gamer_309 avatar

Gamer_309

January 4, 2021 at 11:35 AM

yep this game isnt good but i like to play this for reason. and yes it is easy
