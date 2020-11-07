CSGO vs FORTNITE

KINGxNEXUS Tell me your opnion which game is better

jacksparow2339 CS go iş nice game

IamRxpaZ both good

Why_U_Do_This for me csgo is better

ItZyYuNa csgo ofc



gbeyaz I don't think this is the right comparison but I still think CSGO is better.

leissinka yeah ofc cs





ASR_Osama Of course, Fortnite CSGO was a really good game back then but now these days the game is full of hackers and I can't play it cause of hackers and if you want to play it without hackers you have to but the premium one and this sucks Fortnite is better its free it don't have that much hackers and its fun to play

Gun20 CSGO because there is more teamwork involved

Veneno06 csgo of course

Password12345pass Csgo of course, in my opinion Fortnite is absolute SHIT

animelover2 I've been with csgo for years and I've played fortnite also but according to me csgo is way better and harder the aim recoil and everything about it..

sxfate Fortnite you hve to many people building rather than only focusing on gun skills so csgo is better

ComradeGolden CSGO, cause it's more fun for me.

Cinni_ idk i kinda like both or neither





Cinni_ there both good tho





bubble205 i think its csgo for me

CsKubixer2137 Cs:Go, because in Fortnite there is a lot of kids and toxic players. In Cs we see this same but there is lower toxic

muhammet_ali_karaca Csgo oldukça rekabetçi, beceri tabanlı, takım koordineli bir oyundur. Öte yandan, fortnite biraz rekabetçi, eğlenceli ve sıradan bir oyundur. ... Imo iki oyun arasında savaşmak yerine, iki oyunu da oynamalıyız. Ve iyi ya da daha iyi oyun, yüksek tercih temellidir, bazıları onu iyi bulur ve diğerleri onu sıkıcı bulur!

muhammet_ali_karaca Csgo is highly competitive, skill based, team coordinated game. On the other hand fortnite is mildly competitive, amusing, and casual game. ... Imo instead of battling between two games, we should play both games. And good or better game, is is high preference based, some would find it good and other would find it boring!

ItsKestasYT csgo Definiently Good game

skardom 100% cs:go

th3tryharder csgo is so much better

bepiscat4 defferent games



