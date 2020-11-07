Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconPhanupong: @kre_tingr5673
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem46 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

24

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CSGO vs FORTNITE

KINGxNEXUS avatar

KINGxNEXUS

November 7, 2020 at 04:34 PM

Tell me your opnion which game is better
jacksparow2339 avatar

jacksparow2339

November 7, 2020 at 05:03 PM

CS go iş nice game
IamRxpaZ avatar

IamRxpaZ

November 7, 2020 at 05:20 PM

both good
Why_U_Do_This avatar

Why_U_Do_This

November 7, 2020 at 06:09 PM

for me csgo is better
ItZyYuNa avatar

ItZyYuNa

November 7, 2020 at 11:29 PM

csgo ofc
gbeyaz avatar

gbeyaz

November 8, 2020 at 05:26 PM

I don't think this is the right comparison but I still think CSGO is better.
leissinka avatar

leissinka

November 8, 2020 at 08:07 PM

yeah ofc cs

ASR_Osama avatar

ASR_Osama

November 8, 2020 at 08:16 PM

Of course, Fortnite CSGO was a really good game back then but now these days the game is full of hackers and I can't play it cause of hackers and if you want to play it without hackers you have to but the premium one and this sucks Fortnite is better its free it don't have that much hackers and its fun to play
Gun20 avatar

Gun20

November 11, 2020 at 05:17 PM

CSGO because there is more teamwork involved
Veneno06 avatar

Veneno06

November 11, 2020 at 11:25 PM

csgo of course
Password12345pass avatar

Password12345pass

November 12, 2020 at 12:52 AM

Csgo of course, in my opinion Fortnite is absolute SHIT
animelover2 avatar

animelover2

November 12, 2020 at 10:17 PM

I've been with csgo for years and I've played fortnite also but according to me csgo is way better and harder the aim recoil and everything about it..
sxfate avatar

sxfate

November 12, 2020 at 10:31 PM

Fortnite you hve to many people building rather than only focusing on gun skills so csgo is better
ComradeGolden avatar

ComradeGolden

November 12, 2020 at 10:41 PM

CSGO, cause it's more fun for me.
Cinni_ avatar

Cinni_

November 13, 2020 at 09:38 PM

idk i kinda like both or neither

Cinni_ avatar

Cinni_

November 13, 2020 at 09:38 PM

there both good tho

bubble205 avatar

bubble205

November 14, 2020 at 01:58 AM

i think its csgo for me
CsKubixer2137 avatar

CsKubixer2137

November 14, 2020 at 02:43 AM

Cs:Go, because in Fortnite there is a lot of kids and toxic players. In Cs we see this same but there is lower toxic
muhammet_ali_karaca avatar

muhammet_ali_karaca

November 14, 2020 at 02:44 AM

Csgo oldukça rekabetçi, beceri tabanlı, takım koordineli bir oyundur. Öte yandan, fortnite biraz rekabetçi, eğlenceli ve sıradan bir oyundur. ... Imo iki oyun arasında savaşmak yerine, iki oyunu da oynamalıyız. Ve iyi ya da daha iyi oyun, yüksek tercih temellidir, bazıları onu iyi bulur ve diğerleri onu sıkıcı bulur!
muhammet_ali_karaca avatar

muhammet_ali_karaca

November 14, 2020 at 02:44 AM

Csgo is highly competitive, skill based, team coordinated game. On the other hand fortnite is mildly competitive, amusing, and casual game. ... Imo instead of battling between two games, we should play both games. And good or better game, is is high preference based, some would find it good and other would find it boring!
ItsKestasYT avatar

ItsKestasYT

November 14, 2020 at 03:14 AM

csgo Definiently Good game
skardom avatar

skardom

November 14, 2020 at 04:44 PM

100% cs:go
th3tryharder avatar

th3tryharder

November 16, 2020 at 11:34 PM

csgo is so much better
bepiscat4 avatar

bepiscat4

November 17, 2020 at 04:50 AM

defferent games

Helpquash avatar

Helpquash

November 17, 2020 at 09:35 AM

Bruh fortnite is kinda for kids with those emotes so csgo is so much better
123
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

CSGO vs FORTNITE - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag