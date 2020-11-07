CSGO vs FORTNITE

Tell me your opnion which game is better
I don't think this is the right comparison but I still think CSGO is better.
Of course, Fortnite CSGO was a really good game back then but now these days the game is full of hackers and I can't play it cause of hackers and if you want to play it without hackers you have to but the premium one and this sucks Fortnite is better its free it don't have that much hackers and its fun to play
CSGO because there is more teamwork involved
Csgo of course, in my opinion Fortnite is absolute SHIT
I've been with csgo for years and I've played fortnite also but according to me csgo is way better and harder the aim recoil and everything about it..
Fortnite you hve to many people building rather than only focusing on gun skills so csgo is better
CSGO, cause it's more fun for me.
idk i kinda like both or neither
Cs:Go, because in Fortnite there is a lot of kids and toxic players. In Cs we see this same but there is lower toxic
Csgo oldukça rekabetçi, beceri tabanlı, takım koordineli bir oyundur. Öte yandan, fortnite biraz rekabetçi, eğlenceli ve sıradan bir oyundur. ... Imo iki oyun arasında savaşmak yerine, iki oyunu da oynamalıyız. Ve iyi ya da daha iyi oyun, yüksek tercih temellidir, bazıları onu iyi bulur ve diğerleri onu sıkıcı bulur!
Csgo is highly competitive, skill based, team coordinated game. On the other hand fortnite is mildly competitive, amusing, and casual game. ... Imo instead of battling between two games, we should play both games. And good or better game, is is high preference based, some would find it good and other would find it boring!
csgo Definiently Good game
Bruh fortnite is kinda for kids with those emotes so csgo is so much better