third task which costs money sucks a lot...

smousoughfbx avatar

smousoughfbx

November 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM

To complete the third task you have to get star rider, which costs money. so that kinda sucks a lot...
NiceCockDude avatar

NiceCockDude

November 7, 2020 at 09:37 PM

Yes it does but honestly its made for children who gonna ask money from theyre parents. Yes i think this game is made to milk children from their money.
Username102 avatar

Username102

March 23, 2021 at 02:08 PM

Yes I played it and sucks bad quality Milking money
lolbruht4 avatar

lolbruht4

July 12, 2021 at 08:21 PM

agree it sucks
ChillC14 avatar

ChillC14

September 6, 2021 at 03:30 PM

Thats a shame...
REGMiniGrim avatar

REGMiniGrim

September 10, 2021 at 05:35 PM

I managed to get the third task without paying. You should start with star rider free for afew days. So aslong as you hit the required level before that ends you should be fine.
blackeagle12 avatar

blackeagle12

September 10, 2021 at 08:52 PM

i didn't know this game but looking good I try it after lol
Afterlife301209 avatar

Afterlife301209

March 1, 2022 at 05:08 PM

Lmmao who playes this game anymore?
proberaktai avatar

proberaktai

March 1, 2022 at 08:03 PM

makan tai

simeombonev69 avatar

simeombonev69

March 1, 2022 at 08:18 PM

To complete the third task you have to get star rider, which costs money. so that kinda sucks a lot...
okman7449 avatar

okman7449

May 31, 2023 at 10:50 PM

that is a **** game to play in
okman7449 avatar

okman7449

May 31, 2023 at 10:50 PM

that is a **** game to play in
GeemB0YG avatar

GeemB0YG

June 5, 2023 at 12:20 AM

why is it a shit game
third task which costs money sucks a lot... - Star Stable Forum on Gamehag