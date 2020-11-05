third task which costs money sucks a lot...

To complete the third task you have to get star rider, which costs money. so that kinda sucks a lot...
Yes it does but honestly its made for children who gonna ask money from theyre parents. Yes i think this game is made to milk children from their money.
Yes I played it and sucks bad quality Milking money
I managed to get the third task without paying. You should start with star rider free for afew days. So aslong as you hit the required level before that ends you should be fine.
i didn't know this game but looking good I try it after lol
Lmmao who playes this game anymore?
To complete the third task you have to get star rider, which costs money. so that kinda sucks a lot...
that is a **** game to play in
that is a **** game to play in