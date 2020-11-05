third task which costs money sucks a lot...

smousoughfbx To complete the third task you have to get star rider, which costs money. so that kinda sucks a lot...

NiceCockDude Yes it does but honestly its made for children who gonna ask money from theyre parents. Yes i think this game is made to milk children from their money.

Username102 Yes I played it and sucks bad quality Milking money

lolbruht4 agree it sucks

ChillC14 Thats a shame...

REGMiniGrim I managed to get the third task without paying. You should start with star rider free for afew days. So aslong as you hit the required level before that ends you should be fine.



blackeagle12 i didn't know this game but looking good I try it after lol

Afterlife301209 Lmmao who playes this game anymore?

proberaktai makan tai





simeombonev69 To complete the third task you have to get star rider, which costs money. so that kinda sucks a lot...

okman7449 that is a **** game to play in

okman7449 that is a **** game to play in