Among us in roblox

aidan
aidan
Gem350
aidan
aidan
Gem420
Radek Michalcak
Radek Michalcak
Gem196
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem339
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem105
Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
DJ SIMONE
DJ SIMONE
Gem26
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem35,000
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem17
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem1,015
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem126
葉航
葉航
Gem30
葉航
葉航
Gem273
葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Rain

Gem33

unranked rank iconaidan: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

19

0/160

Back to Roblox

Among us in roblox

Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

November 5, 2020 at 09:31 PM

Do you prefer among us or imposter in roblox?
Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

November 5, 2020 at 09:39 PM

My xp bar isnt going up and went back down to eight yesterday idk why help
Iwasforced avatar

Iwasforced

November 5, 2020 at 09:52 PM

im gonna comment to get xp lol
Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

November 5, 2020 at 09:53 PM

i tried to write an article and i sent it but nothing happened :(
Brafi avatar

Brafi

November 5, 2020 at 11:56 PM

i didnt know about it
Brafi avatar

Brafi

November 5, 2020 at 11:57 PM

but i like it
Sumirex avatar

Sumirex

November 6, 2020 at 06:30 AM

Roblox among us sucks real among us is better.
rupesh_kumar4 avatar

rupesh_kumar4

November 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM

is among us really in robolox

rupesh_kumar4 avatar

rupesh_kumar4

November 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM

is it better than real one ?
rupesh_kumar4 avatar

rupesh_kumar4

November 6, 2020 at 10:01 AM

anyone plz tell me
rupesh_kumar4 avatar

rupesh_kumar4

November 6, 2020 at 10:01 AM

if anyone herere ?
rupesh_kumar4 avatar

rupesh_kumar4

November 6, 2020 at 10:01 AM

heii? hello?
flowerisa avatar

flowerisa

November 6, 2020 at 02:20 PM

I feel bad for the real among us :/ Roblox making knock-off games. Like, ofc! they won't buy the real one if there is a free one that gives the same experience. but that's what happens when a game is trending :/
Oio980 avatar

Oio980

November 6, 2020 at 02:44 PM

if I chat here I'll get free stuff
Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

November 6, 2020 at 10:04 PM

For those asking, there is a game on Roblox called Imposter that is very similar to Among us.

jacksparow2339 avatar

jacksparow2339

November 7, 2020 at 12:10 AM

roblox is nice game but fps low
ivanzegameer avatar

ivanzegameer

November 7, 2020 at 01:15 AM

didnt try it yet.

B1g_Burd avatar

B1g_Burd

November 7, 2020 at 05:41 AM

its very fun to play
Mr_Noob3213 avatar

Mr_Noob3213

November 7, 2020 at 06:56 AM

among us in roblox it's kinda fun men
Mr_Noob3213 avatar

Mr_Noob3213

November 7, 2020 at 06:57 AM

and it's like among us how the creator do that game i thinking it's kida hard
yooooooooop avatar

yooooooooop

November 7, 2020 at 10:22 AM

its good well the one called imposter is good
yooooooooop avatar

yooooooooop

November 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM

i dont know about the other ones:thinking:
yooooooooop avatar

yooooooooop

November 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM

yea that is all
yooooooooop avatar

yooooooooop

November 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM

shoyo hinata
yooooooooop avatar

yooooooooop

November 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM

naruto uzumaki
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Among us in roblox - Roblox Forum on Gamehag