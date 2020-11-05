Do you prefer among us or imposter in roblox?
Roblox among us sucks real among us is better.
is among us really in robolox
is it better than real one ?
I feel bad for the real among us :/ Roblox making knock-off games. Like, ofc! they won't buy the real one if there is a free one that gives the same experience. but that's what happens when a game is trending :/
For those asking, there is a game on Roblox called Imposter that is very similar to Among us.
roblox is nice game but fps low
among us in roblox it's kinda fun men
and it's like among us how the creator do that game i thinking it's kida hard
its good well the one called imposter is good
i dont know about the other ones:thinking: