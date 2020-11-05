csgo.... a dead game or not?

Its not a dead game, a lot of people still play it and ita more fun now, yea there is a lot of cheaters, and that is sad, but if you have a full squad its pretty fun and good.
yeah dead. developers are trash and the community is full of hackers
I think with Valorant here, Valve should be paying more attention to making CS:GO better. No I don't think it's dead and there are many who won't switch, but I think even now that it's F2P they will lose many players.
Its not a bad game there are still people who play it.
I think CSGO is not dead already but Valorant better than Im not sure
it's not a dead game. I'm 22 and I was not a gamer. I started playing Valorant a couple months ago and got bored. After that, I started playing CSGO and I'm thrilled about CSGO.
Csgo is not a dead game . This game never dies.
It hit 950k online players today, it is clearly not dead
Dead only when everyone stop playing
Well no and probably never because yes
it is a good free game to play with friends
Bruh, go check steam.db and search csgo, this game still has over 800,000 players monthly. Ive also got 650 hours into and right now, im still enjoying it.
In my opinion is going to be dead
as I said as dabar valgau kugeli
Man i think it is not dead game
I wouldnt imagine a better shooting game, well balanced with a history :))
its pretty active up to this date, too much hackers tho.
It is active game and a lot hackers