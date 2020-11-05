csgo.... a dead game or not?

Autokade comment down below

Popinjo Its not a dead game, a lot of people still play it and ita more fun now, yea there is a lot of cheaters, and that is sad, but if you have a full squad its pretty fun and good.

m1na1 yeah dead. developers are trash and the community is full of hackers

ghostish I think with Valorant here, Valve should be paying more attention to making CS:GO better. No I don't think it's dead and there are many who won't switch, but I think even now that it's F2P they will lose many players.



DenkataTask Its not a bad game there are still people who play it.

Derased4 I think CSGO is not dead already but Valorant better than Im not sure

gbeyaz it's not a dead game. I'm 22 and I was not a gamer. I started playing Valorant a couple months ago and got bored. After that, I started playing CSGO and I'm thrilled about CSGO.

Luciferbro Csgo is not a dead game . This game never dies.

JPDragao1453 It hit 950k online players today, it is clearly not dead

M47714_06 for me not much





Gun20 Dead only when everyone stop playing

Veneno06 csgo won't die

Password12345pass Well no and probably never because yes

jylost Bir Aynen öyle

mohamedbarca98 it is a good free game to play with friends

yung_zash Bruh, go check steam.db and search csgo, this game still has over 800,000 players monthly. Ive also got 650 hours into and right now, im still enjoying it.

djinn__pvprocom In my opinion is going to be dead

djinn__pvprocom but in the other hand no

djinn__pvprocom still trash game

djinn__pvprocom as I said as dabar valgau kugeli

SunOriginal Man i think it is not dead game

ProfDrPetrovic Not dead game

MMichaelus I wouldnt imagine a better shooting game, well balanced with a history :))

diegoadx its pretty active up to this date, too much hackers tho.