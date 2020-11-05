Rain

Gem15

unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
Sign in to start chatting

23

0/160

Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

csgo.... a dead game or not?

Autokade avatar

Autokade

November 5, 2020 at 03:10 PM

comment down below
Popinjo avatar

Popinjo

November 5, 2020 at 03:42 PM

Its not a dead game, a lot of people still play it and ita more fun now, yea there is a lot of cheaters, and that is sad, but if you have a full squad its pretty fun and good.
m1na1 avatar

m1na1

November 5, 2020 at 04:20 PM

yeah dead. developers are trash and the community is full of hackers
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 7, 2020 at 04:33 PM

I think with Valorant here, Valve should be paying more attention to making CS:GO better. No I don't think it's dead and there are many who won't switch, but I think even now that it's F2P they will lose many players.
DenkataTask avatar

DenkataTask

November 7, 2020 at 09:57 PM

Its not a bad game there are still people who play it.
Derased4 avatar

Derased4

November 7, 2020 at 10:07 PM

I think CSGO is not dead already but Valorant better than Im not sure
gbeyaz avatar

gbeyaz

November 8, 2020 at 05:28 PM

it's not a dead game. I'm 22 and I was not a gamer. I started playing Valorant a couple months ago and got bored. After that, I started playing CSGO and I'm thrilled about CSGO.
Luciferbro avatar

Luciferbro

November 8, 2020 at 05:31 PM

Csgo is not a dead game . This game never dies.
JPDragao1453 avatar

JPDragao1453

November 9, 2020 at 05:15 AM

It hit 950k online players today, it is clearly not dead
M47714_06 avatar

M47714_06

November 9, 2020 at 05:33 AM

for me not much

Gun20 avatar

Gun20

November 11, 2020 at 05:16 PM

Dead only when everyone stop playing
Veneno06 avatar

Veneno06

November 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM

csgo won't die
Password12345pass avatar

Password12345pass

November 12, 2020 at 02:03 AM

Well no and probably never because yes
jylost avatar

jylost

November 17, 2020 at 03:30 AM

Bir Aynen öyle
mohamedbarca98 avatar

mohamedbarca98

November 17, 2020 at 03:40 AM

it is a good free game to play with friends
yung_zash avatar

yung_zash

November 17, 2020 at 06:22 PM

Bruh, go check steam.db and search csgo, this game still has over 800,000 players monthly. Ive also got 650 hours into and right now, im still enjoying it.
djinn__pvprocom avatar

djinn__pvprocom

November 17, 2020 at 08:58 PM

In my opinion is going to be dead
djinn__pvprocom avatar

djinn__pvprocom

November 17, 2020 at 08:58 PM

but in the other hand no
djinn__pvprocom avatar

djinn__pvprocom

November 17, 2020 at 08:58 PM

still trash game
djinn__pvprocom avatar

djinn__pvprocom

November 17, 2020 at 08:58 PM

as I said as dabar valgau kugeli
SunOriginal avatar

SunOriginal

November 17, 2020 at 09:08 PM

Man i think it is not dead game
ProfDrPetrovic avatar

ProfDrPetrovic

December 2, 2020 at 04:41 PM

Not dead game
MMichaelus avatar

MMichaelus

December 4, 2020 at 12:35 AM

I wouldnt imagine a better shooting game, well balanced with a history :))
diegoadx avatar

diegoadx

December 4, 2020 at 03:45 AM

its pretty active up to this date, too much hackers tho.
jane_harry avatar

jane_harry

December 5, 2020 at 02:03 AM

It is active game and a lot hackers
12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

csgo.... a dead game or not? - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Forum on Gamehag