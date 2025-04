Play this game at your own sake

ossn123 This is a game where there is many rage quitters and also play at your own risk :D

Popinjo Its not like that that depends of ypur rank and your teammates, im playing LoL for 5 years and in all that years i had 5-6 rage quittters, if you play good at your lane, no one will rage quit.

kingofthestone i rage quitted alot but still good game





jonathan_lu what do you think about the mobile version of league of legends which is wild rift

jaysonchm i dont know

Zhuanyx yep so true