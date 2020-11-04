do u hate adopt me?

Loomoore i hate adopt me because it lags the roblox out sorry kids

Psyco_dude006 i hate afopt me and it is very boring

Loomoore same here it just sucks

quirkyzuzie I'm not very into it, takes too much out of my computer and lags it out

dan_guinto slight HAHHAHAH

Yaay i dislike adopt me

desi_chan I don't really enjoy Adopt me though a lot of people tho and it's significantly helping roblox to grow in general so yeah.

StylishBattle15 Kinda, since it makes the roblox servers laggy and Im not playing Adopt Me too.

pilotrok_pilot I hate adopt me for server lags. I play and first time is all good but.... If i play most 5 minut i have a big lags

sanjanaoswal The only reason i hate adopt me is becuase of scamming!

alexensteve I like adopt me its fun

