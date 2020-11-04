i hate adopt me because it lags the roblox out sorry kids
i hate afopt me and it is very boring
I'm not very into it, takes too much out of my computer and lags it out
I don't really enjoy Adopt me though a lot of people tho and it's significantly helping roblox to grow in general so yeah.
Kinda, since it makes the roblox servers laggy and Im not playing Adopt Me too.
I hate adopt me for server lags. I play and first time is all good but.... If i play most 5 minut i have a big lags
The only reason i hate adopt me is becuase of scamming!
No because i have no reason to hate it.