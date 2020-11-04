Rain

Gem11

unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
Sign in to start chatting

16

0/160

Back to Roblox

do u hate adopt me?

Loomoore avatar

Loomoore

November 4, 2020 at 09:59 AM

i hate adopt me because it lags the roblox out sorry kids
Psyco_dude006 avatar

Psyco_dude006

November 4, 2020 at 10:25 AM

i hate afopt me and it is very boring
Psyco_dude006 avatar

Psyco_dude006

November 4, 2020 at 10:25 AM

i hate afopt me and it is very boring
Loomoore avatar

Loomoore

November 4, 2020 at 10:36 AM

same here it just sucks
quirkyzuzie avatar

quirkyzuzie

November 4, 2020 at 10:58 AM

I'm not very into it, takes too much out of my computer and lags it out
dan_guinto avatar

dan_guinto

November 4, 2020 at 12:31 PM

slight HAHHAHAH
Yaay avatar

Yaay

November 4, 2020 at 01:26 PM

i dislike adopt me
desi_chan avatar

desi_chan

November 4, 2020 at 01:33 PM

I don't really enjoy Adopt me though a lot of people tho and it's significantly helping roblox to grow in general so yeah.
StylishBattle15 avatar

StylishBattle15

November 4, 2020 at 03:54 PM

Kinda, since it makes the roblox servers laggy and Im not playing Adopt Me too.
pilotrok_pilot avatar

pilotrok_pilot

November 4, 2020 at 04:08 PM

I hate adopt me for server lags. I play and first time is all good but.... If i play most 5 minut i have a big lags
!
sanjanaoswal avatar

sanjanaoswal

November 4, 2020 at 10:37 PM

The only reason i hate adopt me is becuase of scamming!
alexensteve avatar

alexensteve

November 4, 2020 at 10:40 PM

I like adopt me its fun
alexensteve avatar

alexensteve

November 4, 2020 at 10:40 PM

I like adopt me its fun
Sumirex avatar

Sumirex

November 5, 2020 at 07:41 AM

No because i have no reason to hate it.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy