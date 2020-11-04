is roblox still worth to play?

Subjectiveness

Explained: What is Roblox?





Roblox advertises itself as an ‘Imagination Platform’ that allows its users to develop or play millions of 3D online games. It was launched in 2007, and has 64 million players every month, with an estimated total 178 million accounts on the platform. It is available to download as an app on both Android and Ios and is listed as 12+ with Parental Guidance advised. Users can also play the game on tablets, PC, XBox One or Amazon devices.



It is described as a site created for gamers by gamers. The other main function of the platform is socialising, users are encouraged to make friends with other online players. The site allows users to “Imagine, socialize, chat, play, create, interact and relate with others in many ways.” The Roblox Suite allows gamers to create their own game or create another world with friends or ‘virtual explorers’.



“As a user of the Roblox platform, you and your friends can collaborate on building or just gather and explore other users’ creations.”







How Does Roblox Work?

When signing up to Roblox, users are asked to come up with a username that is not their real name. They are asked for their date of birth, whether they are male or female and a password. Signing up creates an Account on the Roblox platform that is similar to a social networking site.







On your profile, you can view the games you have played, you can post to a feed and also shows who your friends are, who you have followed and who have followed you on the platform. It also shows what groups you are part of and badges you have won.



Roblox



You can also “Chat and Party” with the anonymous friends you have added from your profile.



Roblox



Once you have created an account, you can then choose from a huge variety of games to play

By creating an account you can customise your avatar and start finding friends

You will be sent a message from ‘Builderman, CEO of Roblox’ who tells you to “Visit our forums, join or create a group, or invit