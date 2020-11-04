is roblox still worth to play?

KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem339
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem105
Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
DJ SIMONE
DJ SIMONE
Gem26
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem35,000
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem17
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem1,015
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem126
葉航
葉航
Gem30
葉航
葉航
Gem273
葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
Rain

Gem11

unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
Sign in to start chatting

19

0/160

Back to Roblox

is roblox still worth to play?

eureka_bamls_gen avatar

eureka_bamls_gen

November 4, 2020 at 02:13 AM

ı am waiting for you guys opinion
soraxch avatar

soraxch

November 4, 2020 at 03:18 AM

It really depends, honestly-
betythebester avatar

betythebester

November 4, 2020 at 03:25 AM

I think it is but the majority of trend dont really play anymore
TheLittleHokage avatar

TheLittleHokage

November 4, 2020 at 04:24 AM

yes it is
desi_chan avatar

desi_chan

November 4, 2020 at 01:29 PM

Yeah, even that it's nire complicated with a lot more players onlilne it's still our good old ROBLOX!
OnuRR53 avatar

OnuRR53

November 4, 2020 at 02:45 PM

Zaman geçirmek için birçok seçeneği var
OnuRR53 avatar

OnuRR53

November 4, 2020 at 02:45 PM

He has many options to spend time ! (:
SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

November 4, 2020 at 03:50 PM

it depends on what you play the most on roblox
StylishBattle15 avatar

StylishBattle15

November 4, 2020 at 03:50 PM

It depends on you, but I think Its still worth playing since there are lots of games that you can choose but the only problem is the people bullying, hacking, scamming etc.
INOOBSTA avatar

INOOBSTA

November 4, 2020 at 04:08 PM

no I think
sanjanaoswal avatar

sanjanaoswal

November 5, 2020 at 01:39 AM

mhm, it depends!!
xxCottonCandyxx avatar

xxCottonCandyxx

November 5, 2020 at 01:40 AM

It honestly depends
blackmancrazy avatar

blackmancrazy

November 5, 2020 at 02:05 AM

if you go on games made for 5 yr olds then yes its ****. Just find games suitable for your age
SomeoneForNow avatar

SomeoneForNow

November 5, 2020 at 05:35 AM

Its still worth it, you can always find something that you might like to play from a simulator to a tycoon, RPG etc.
Edgarg2020 avatar

Edgarg2020

November 5, 2020 at 06:03 AM

sup guys how are you doing
Subjectiveness avatar

Subjectiveness

November 5, 2020 at 06:22 AM

In Get informed
Explained: What is Roblox?


Roblox advertises itself as an ‘Imagination Platform’ that allows its users to develop or play millions of 3D online games. It was launched in 2007, and has 64 million players every month, with an estimated total 178 million accounts on the platform. It is available to download as an app on both Android and Ios and is listed as 12+ with Parental Guidance advised. Users can also play the game on tablets, PC, XBox One or Amazon devices.

It is described as a site created for gamers by gamers. The other main function of the platform is socialising, users are encouraged to make friends with other online players. The site allows users to “Imagine, socialize, chat, play, create, interact and relate with others in many ways.” The Roblox Suite allows gamers to create their own game or create another world with friends or ‘virtual explorers’.

“As a user of the Roblox platform, you and your friends can collaborate on building or just gather and explore other users’ creations.”



How Does Roblox Work?
When signing up to Roblox, users are asked to come up with a username that is not their real name. They are asked for their date of birth, whether they are male or female and a password. Signing up creates an Account on the Roblox platform that is similar to a social networking site.



On your profile, you can view the games you have played, you can post to a feed and also shows who your friends are, who you have followed and who have followed you on the platform. It also shows what groups you are part of and badges you have won.

Roblox

You can also “Chat and Party” with the anonymous friends you have added from your profile.

Roblox

Once you have created an account, you can then choose from a huge variety of games to play
By creating an account you can customise your avatar and start finding friends
You will be sent a message from ‘Builderman, CEO of Roblox’ who tells you to “Visit our forums, join or create a group, or invit
HopeYT avatar

HopeYT

November 5, 2020 at 06:34 AM

yes it is

Sumirex avatar

Sumirex

November 5, 2020 at 06:35 AM

ye it is! '-'
nathantheking avatar

nathantheking

November 5, 2020 at 06:56 AM

roblox is still very worth to play because there are still millions of downloaders!
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

is roblox still worth to play? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag