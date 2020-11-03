Talk about adopt me game in roblox!

Esteban
Esteban
Gem49
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
DJ SIMONE
DJ SIMONE
Gem26
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem35,000
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem17
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem1,015
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem126
葉航
葉航
Gem30
葉航
葉航
Gem273
葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconEsteban: lol
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
Sign in to start chatting

20

0/160

Back to Roblox

Talk about adopt me game in roblox!

HIHOHO avatar

HIHOHO

November 3, 2020 at 05:50 PM

Cool game and talk if bored
HIHOHO avatar

HIHOHO

November 3, 2020 at 05:51 PM

Who here has a fly or a ride pet

Cristian63637 avatar

Cristian63637

November 4, 2020 at 12:29 AM

i am not like the others, i am not 7, 8, 9, 10. I am much older but i have to say that roblox is a very friendly game, as long as you are playing wisely in the way that scammers and hackers will trick you into doing something.
HIHOHO avatar

HIHOHO

November 4, 2020 at 08:09 AM

Yeah i know that because i have been scammed once but luckily it wasnt a legendary so I learned about scamming from that no worries
HIHOHO avatar

HIHOHO

November 4, 2020 at 08:09 AM

Thanks for the reply
Criticalopsforlife avatar

Criticalopsforlife

November 4, 2020 at 08:44 AM

i got scammed... scammer said he will give robux so I gave him my neon legend (he even had rich clothes) and then just after trade happened he left :(((
HIHOHO avatar

HIHOHO

November 5, 2020 at 06:09 PM

Oof sorry for your lost but next time dont do any trust trades or trade your most valuable pet off like its nothing trade more cautiously and make sure to have fun in the game!
HIHOHO avatar

HIHOHO

November 5, 2020 at 06:09 PM

Replying to any comments!
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Talk about adopt me game in roblox! - Roblox Forum on Gamehag