Talk about adopt me game in roblox!

HIHOHO Cool game and talk if bored

HIHOHO Who here has a fly or a ride pet





Cristian63637 i am not like the others, i am not 7, 8, 9, 10. I am much older but i have to say that roblox is a very friendly game, as long as you are playing wisely in the way that scammers and hackers will trick you into doing something.

HIHOHO Yeah i know that because i have been scammed once but luckily it wasnt a legendary so I learned about scamming from that no worries

HIHOHO Thanks for the reply

Criticalopsforlife i got scammed... scammer said he will give robux so I gave him my neon legend (he even had rich clothes) and then just after trade happened he left :(((

HIHOHO Oof sorry for your lost but next time dont do any trust trades or trade your most valuable pet off like its nothing trade more cautiously and make sure to have fun in the game!