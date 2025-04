good game but still bette than pes

habib_fathalli is that true or not ?

cdd bu doğru, bence daha iyi



jacksparow2339 good games





NICKTHEGAMERLMAO good games

NICKTHEGAMERLMAO pretty cool

NICKTHEGAMERLMAO for me and alot of people

radu_alexandru yes, is true

ERRRRREO the controlling is better

wolf165 nice game for the holidays but it was fine

dsr2828 Good article, but a little long.





osama6 yes this is true but i can see a counter arguement.

poseidongaming23 Yes Its Far better than pes