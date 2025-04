Is roblox good for kids?

Svenca24 yes or no and why

Loomoore yes i guess because they have an option where they choose birth date and censor their age or something like bad words

Slupka120 Yea. its good but the censoring doesnt always work right

tarrop12345 ya because roblox is the only online game which sencors bad words. the sencoring works quite well and with words from many languages. it can sometimes get anoying when it sensors normal words too. but i guess its for safety .

bucketbucketheadd roblox is good for kids and all ages

Tartansnow899 maybe if you know what games are good and what are bad.

lieutys_little_shit_head It's good for Kids.

There's alot of games that are Child friendly, and the Filter does it's job, but it is a bit to harsh at times.





MOrtifer Yea, Most People Think That And For example My Cousins ​​Plays Roblox

And Their Ages Are Small Really! You Can Trust Me.:slight_smile:

vooxplayzroblox yes i think roblox is the most secured roblox game for kids

TheLittleHokage Yes but there are still violent games or games that might be scary for kids. There are also condo games but roblox is trying their best to delete them all and the only way to find them is by searching very specific stuff. Overall, the game is fun for kids and also other ages, you will always find something that is suitable for you.

vzux yes, it is depending on the game you play

djgamesyt claro que sipende de lo que juege pero por lo demas si

camiblaho idk, i think that it is but sometimes they can be exposed to too much. And lets admit sth, kids these days aren't so "vulnerable". Some games aren't for kid tho