Adopt me shutdown

if u want adopt me to shut down here comment here
Not straight up shut down but alot people to stop playing it. a lotta games are dying and i dont even know whats so fun about adopt me
Once again, Adopt Me DID NOT CRASH Roblox servers. Datastore servers messed up before the new Adopt Me update went live. So please stop wanting to shut down Adopt Me. Lots of people play it.
Adopt me is NC but soo boring game
yea Adopt me just sucks man i used to play it but not anymore aa
I don't like that game, I hope will get shutdown
i hate it!! idk why people like it sm its litterally sooo cringy
I hate it too! This is a really bad game, why everyone love this game?