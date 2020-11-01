Is fortnite bad or its just the community?

lieutys_little_shit_head It's just the Community, well not the Whole community.

Albeto101 i would say the community

Mr_Krays Community, sure. But not only this community is such.

AndreiPlayz32 Dont discemenate me but i say both so let me explain why : first fortnite stole my acc when the black hoel happen and i can log in it i payed a lot of money on it but nvm is the past second the community must get better because i see jsut rude people on this fortnite game so thats my opinion :/

Tontsa The game and the community started to go downhill after season 6 in my opinion.

Tracing it is fine





Tracing from my side

Tracing there is no way we can say it bad

Tracing it is just a game

Tracing brah why you think wheater it is good or bad

Tracing it is just a game brah ok :)

Tracing due to some circumstances a guy is confuse wheater fortnite is good or bad