Is fortnite bad or its just the community?

puujekk
puujekk
Gem12
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
hanfred
hanfred
Gem32
DJ SIMONE
DJ SIMONE
Gem26
Jeff Regards
Jeff Regards
Gem35,000
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez
Gem17
rosanna_rondon
rosanna_rondon
Gem1,015
marcell16111994
marcell16111994
Gem126
葉航
葉航
Gem30
葉航
葉航
Gem273
葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
Rain

Gem875

unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

19

0/160

Back to Fortnite

Is fortnite bad or its just the community?

Sebipop avatar

Sebipop

November 1, 2020 at 12:38 PM

No description
lieutys_little_shit_head avatar

lieutys_little_shit_head

November 1, 2020 at 10:40 PM

It's just the Community, well not the Whole community.
Albeto101 avatar

Albeto101

November 1, 2020 at 11:51 PM

i would say the community
Mr_Krays avatar

Mr_Krays

November 3, 2020 at 12:08 AM

Community, sure. But not only this community is such.
AndreiPlayz32 avatar

AndreiPlayz32

November 3, 2020 at 02:25 AM

Dont discemenate me but i say both so let me explain why : first fortnite stole my acc when the black hoel happen and i can log in it i payed a lot of money on it but nvm is the past second the community must get better because i see jsut rude people on this fortnite game so thats my opinion :/
Tontsa avatar

Tontsa

November 3, 2020 at 03:01 AM

The game and the community started to go downhill after season 6 in my opinion.
Tracing avatar

Tracing

November 3, 2020 at 01:20 PM

it is fine

Tracing avatar

Tracing

November 3, 2020 at 01:21 PM

from my side
Tracing avatar

Tracing

November 3, 2020 at 01:21 PM

there is no way we can say it bad
Tracing avatar

Tracing

November 3, 2020 at 01:21 PM

it is just a game
Tracing avatar

Tracing

November 3, 2020 at 01:21 PM

brah why you think wheater it is good or bad
Tracing avatar

Tracing

November 3, 2020 at 01:21 PM

it is just a game brah ok :)
Tracing avatar

Tracing

November 3, 2020 at 01:22 PM

due to some circumstances a guy is confuse wheater fortnite is good or bad
Cristian63637 avatar

Cristian63637

November 4, 2020 at 12:27 AM

didn't collect my gems for the taks, just been rejected with a clueless explanation that my account wasn't a new one...that's ridicilous giving the fact i played only for 3 hours same day i managed to download the game itself and completed the task... and then they adviced me to create a new acc and resent a screenshot once again...u know w
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Is fortnite bad or its just the community? - Fortnite Forum on Gamehag