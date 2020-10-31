Here, I made a thread for u ppl to grind levels so you can withdraw robux lol

Djordjevas07alt Spam spam spam spam

tarrop12345 well i wouldnt recomend spamming. trust me i got banned for it once. i was at level2 50% and my xp droped to level one again. font spam just write useful stuff on the forums and you will level up in no time.





Cryo1 *insert large amounts of spam here*

Hellotherehuman hello i didnt know that writing gives you points but ok

Hellotherehuman oh it doesnt

Hellotherehuman it just makes you level up

Hellotherehuman i still need to write teo messages





Hellotherehuman ok bye oh my comment is too short

Hellotherehuman ok i level up, now what?

dudeareyouok hey someone help me how to find the link !!!! this game is too good !!!Hi everyone, add me friend. My name is Kevin.