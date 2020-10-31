PaulTran
Here, I made a thread for u ppl to grind levels so you can withdraw robux lol

Djordjevas07alt avatar

Djordjevas07alt

October 31, 2020 at 09:02 PM

Spam spam spam spam
tarrop12345 avatar

tarrop12345

October 31, 2020 at 09:37 PM

well i wouldnt recomend spamming. trust me i got banned for it once. i was at level2 50% and my xp droped to level one again. font spam just write useful stuff on the forums and you will level up in no time.

Cryo1 avatar

Cryo1

October 31, 2020 at 10:40 PM

*insert large amounts of spam here*
Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

October 31, 2020 at 11:53 PM

hello i didnt know that writing gives you points but ok
Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

October 31, 2020 at 11:53 PM

oh it doesnt
Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

October 31, 2020 at 11:54 PM

it just makes you level up
Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

October 31, 2020 at 11:54 PM

i still need to write teo messages

Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

October 31, 2020 at 11:54 PM

ok bye oh my comment is too short
Hellotherehuman avatar

Hellotherehuman

October 31, 2020 at 11:55 PM

ok i level up, now what?
dudeareyouok avatar

dudeareyouok

October 31, 2020 at 11:57 PM

hey someone help me how to find the link !!!! this game is too good !!!Hi everyone, add me friend. My name is Kevin.
owojayowo avatar

owojayowo

November 1, 2020 at 03:35 AM

bruh
Here, I made a thread for u ppl to grind levels so you can withdraw robux lol