Why is Fortnite so popular

Djordjevas07alt avatar

Djordjevas07alt

October 31, 2020 at 07:57 PM

I am not a fan of fortnite, I like more realistic stuff like pubg. Also it takes so much memory. If anyone plays it, what makes it so popular and good, why is it fun
abdul_rahman_suleik avatar

abdul_rahman_suleik

October 31, 2020 at 07:59 PM

I DONT LIKE IT BEACAUSE U NEED V BUCK IF U WANT ITEMS ON PUBG U CAN BUY U WANT
abdul_rahman_suleik avatar

abdul_rahman_suleik

October 31, 2020 at 07:59 PM

ITS HARD

ossn123 avatar

ossn123

October 31, 2020 at 08:07 PM

I think fortnite is mostly played by players among with their friends because mostly I see fortnite streams is just a lot of talking and not focusing through out the game while PUBG requires more seriousness, you need to focus a lot on PUBG. In conclusion fortnite is for playing with friends.
gowpvp123 avatar

gowpvp123

October 31, 2020 at 09:37 PM

гыгыгыгыыгы
RoadToAK47 avatar

RoadToAK47

October 31, 2020 at 11:46 PM

its not popular that much these days imo
lieutys_little_shit_head avatar

lieutys_little_shit_head

November 1, 2020 at 10:41 PM

The game is still Really Popular, it's just that people started to Talk about other games such as: Among us, Fall guys and other games.
nioname234554 avatar

nioname234554

November 2, 2020 at 10:27 PM

ok not bad
FlintJ avatar

FlintJ

November 2, 2020 at 10:34 PM

Colorful characters, map are good of fornite.
FlintJ avatar

FlintJ

November 2, 2020 at 10:35 PM

They need to however add more maps though.
teanji avatar

teanji

November 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM

i mean fortnite is ok but its just the community. They complain alot and stuff so it makes the game look bad imo. Its a decent game :)
kurosagi1 avatar

kurosagi1

November 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM

because it got a lot of people playing!
Mr_Krays avatar

Mr_Krays

November 3, 2020 at 12:02 AM

Because of many children are playing it.
Why is Fortnite so popular - Fortnite Forum on Gamehag