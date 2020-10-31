Why is Fortnite so popular

I am not a fan of fortnite, I like more realistic stuff like pubg. Also it takes so much memory. If anyone plays it, what makes it so popular and good, why is it fun
I DONT LIKE IT BEACAUSE U NEED V BUCK IF U WANT ITEMS ON PUBG U CAN BUY U WANT
I think fortnite is mostly played by players among with their friends because mostly I see fortnite streams is just a lot of talking and not focusing through out the game while PUBG requires more seriousness, you need to focus a lot on PUBG. In conclusion fortnite is for playing with friends.
its not popular that much these days imo
The game is still Really Popular, it's just that people started to Talk about other games such as: Among us, Fall guys and other games.
Colorful characters, map are good of fornite.
They need to however add more maps though.
i mean fortnite is ok but its just the community. They complain alot and stuff so it makes the game look bad imo. Its a decent game :)
because it got a lot of people playing!
Because of many children are playing it.