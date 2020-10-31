Why is Fortnite so popular

Djordjevas07alt I am not a fan of fortnite, I like more realistic stuff like pubg. Also it takes so much memory. If anyone plays it, what makes it so popular and good, why is it fun

abdul_rahman_suleik I DONT LIKE IT BEACAUSE U NEED V BUCK IF U WANT ITEMS ON PUBG U CAN BUY U WANT

abdul_rahman_suleik ITS HARD





ossn123 I think fortnite is mostly played by players among with their friends because mostly I see fortnite streams is just a lot of talking and not focusing through out the game while PUBG requires more seriousness, you need to focus a lot on PUBG. In conclusion fortnite is for playing with friends.

RoadToAK47 its not popular that much these days imo

lieutys_little_shit_head The game is still Really Popular, it's just that people started to Talk about other games such as: Among us, Fall guys and other games.

nioname234554 ok not bad

FlintJ Colorful characters, map are good of fornite.

FlintJ They need to however add more maps though.

teanji i mean fortnite is ok but its just the community. They complain alot and stuff so it makes the game look bad imo. Its a decent game :)

kurosagi1 because it got a lot of people playing!