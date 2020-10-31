Rain

Did anyone notice how many people beg for Robux

Djordjevas07alt avatar

Djordjevas07alt

October 31, 2020 at 07:24 PM

I get that it's a paid currency, but did you notice that people beg for robux more than people beg for example for LoL currency. It's probably bc of the amount of kids, what do you think?
dark_poppy12 avatar

dark_poppy12

November 1, 2020 at 10:27 AM

yeah same i think that to
nautez avatar

nautez

November 1, 2020 at 08:26 PM

That is a huge problem. Everyone begs for bobux
Mirage999 avatar

Mirage999

November 1, 2020 at 09:20 PM

yes it is annoying if they want it they should earn themselves robux
pollyannapollyanna avatar

pollyannapollyanna

November 1, 2020 at 09:37 PM

gerçekten aşırı derecede can sıkıcı bu durum...robux o kadarda gerekli bir şey değil bana kalırsa
WHOOOSHHH avatar

WHOOOSHHH

November 1, 2020 at 09:49 PM

Yes, that's true! Maybe they just want some because they can't afford or earn it... It's pretty sad because they want some but can't get some... I really don't know how to transfer Robux or something so I don't know the point of begging XD It's just sad... IDK I'm kinda sad about it
galibaga751 avatar

galibaga751

November 1, 2020 at 09:59 PM

Events are not coming to roblox pls give an event.
lieutys_little_shit_head avatar

lieutys_little_shit_head

November 1, 2020 at 10:34 PM

Well, at least people can Redeem free robux here!
AppleRobux avatar

AppleRobux

November 1, 2020 at 10:49 PM

People should earn the robux instead of trying to fight for it, its just annoying
Sksta avatar

Sksta

November 1, 2020 at 11:31 PM

Everyone
Sksta avatar

Sksta

November 2, 2020 at 01:46 AM

I don't play robux I think so
Mr_n0rmal avatar

Mr_n0rmal

November 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM

agreed lol
