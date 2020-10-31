I get that it's a paid currency, but did you notice that people beg for robux more than people beg for example for LoL currency. It's probably bc of the amount of kids, what do you think?
yeah same i think that to
That is a huge problem. Everyone begs for bobux
yes it is annoying if they want it they should earn themselves robux
gerçekten aşırı derecede can sıkıcı bu durum...robux o kadarda gerekli bir şey değil bana kalırsa
Yes, that's true! Maybe they just want some because they can't afford or earn it... It's pretty sad because they want some but can't get some... I really don't know how to transfer Robux or something so I don't know the point of begging XD It's just sad... IDK I'm kinda sad about it
People should earn the robux instead of trying to fight for it, its just annoying
