Did anyone notice how many people beg for Robux

Djordjevas07alt I get that it's a paid currency, but did you notice that people beg for robux more than people beg for example for LoL currency. It's probably bc of the amount of kids, what do you think?

dark_poppy12 yeah same i think that to

nautez That is a huge problem. Everyone begs for bobux

Mirage999 yes it is annoying if they want it they should earn themselves robux

pollyannapollyanna gerçekten aşırı derecede can sıkıcı bu durum...robux o kadarda gerekli bir şey değil bana kalırsa

WHOOOSHHH Yes, that's true! Maybe they just want some because they can't afford or earn it... It's pretty sad because they want some but can't get some... I really don't know how to transfer Robux or something so I don't know the point of begging XD It's just sad... IDK I'm kinda sad about it

galibaga751 Events are not coming to roblox pls give an event.

lieutys_little_shit_head Well, at least people can Redeem free robux here!

AppleRobux People should earn the robux instead of trying to fight for it, its just annoying

Sksta Everyone

Sksta I don't play robux I think so