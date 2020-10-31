Which is ur main hero??

lukereydart

7/10 , its awesome game ,full energetic .

but only one problem is that you have to spend money to get win , after certain lvl its very hard to play bcoz opponet have awesome guns with heavy damage but u don't have7/10 , its awesome game ,full energetic .

but only one problem is that you have to spend money to get win , after certain lvl its very hard to play bcoz opponet have awesome guns with heavy damage but u don't have7/10 , its awesome game ,full energetic .

but only one problem is that you have to spend money to get win , after certain lvl its very hard to play bcoz opponet have awesome guns with heavy damage but u don't have oh hi im useless