Should adopt me be shut down?

flaminghawk92 Adopt me has caused many lag sites for the website roblox and we wonder if it should be shut down or not. Many fans of the site believe it should, do you?

edw9huwefef no, its uselsss to shut it down

Hockeygirl16167 I don't think it should. it's a loved game by thousands and it would be sad to see (in my opinion) one of the best games on Roblox go.