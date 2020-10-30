Rain

HI GUYS which game is the best rayole high VS TOH?

unknow_world0 avatar

unknow_world0

October 30, 2020 at 05:26 PM

hiiii I luuuv rayole high and TOH but I cant choose so its your choose guys!
unknow_world0 avatar

unknow_world0

October 30, 2020 at 05:27 PM

I love rayole high btw more bc its gives ME pretty to not feel mYseLf to be ugly but I luv TOH. too bc its gives ME real challenge
TheGamerBoy543210 avatar

TheGamerBoy543210

October 30, 2020 at 06:24 PM

That best royal game im searching too
Djordjevas07alt avatar

Djordjevas07alt

October 31, 2020 at 04:20 AM

TOH for sure!
StylishBattle15 avatar

StylishBattle15

October 31, 2020 at 03:22 PM

TOH is better because I like obbies and parkour and toh has it and toh is much fun to play than royale high
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 31, 2020 at 03:33 PM

31 OCTOBER 2020 11:22 2173
Kittu125 avatar

Kittu125

October 31, 2020 at 03:34 PM

CUrsEdCoOkIe avatar

CUrsEdCoOkIe

October 31, 2020 at 06:46 PM

meh i dont like royale high its too girly and it doesnt have that much challange or fun games in it tbh i like TOH better due to its challanging obsticles and i dont mean like "yo royale high sucks" i mean i just dont like it we all have differnet opinions
flowerisa avatar

flowerisa

November 1, 2020 at 10:27 AM

i like rh cause there are a lot of things to do

flowerisa avatar

flowerisa

November 1, 2020 at 10:27 AM

lots of realms, there is probably something for everyone


VKittensV avatar

VKittensV

November 1, 2020 at 10:32 AM

Royale High are for simps, but I like FPS games.
VKittensV avatar

VKittensV

November 1, 2020 at 10:33 AM

FPS are Arsenal, Phantom Force, and Toxic Simulator, they can help your aim to be better at it. It's addictive, it makes you stay longer and play inside of it.
OwOitsSnowy avatar

OwOitsSnowy

November 1, 2020 at 05:33 PM

i like TOH better than rh
lieutys_little_shit_head avatar

lieutys_little_shit_head

November 1, 2020 at 10:33 PM

I personally play TOH, im not a fan of RP games in Roblox.
AppleRobux avatar

AppleRobux

November 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM

I dont like either
vzux avatar

vzux

November 2, 2020 at 02:21 AM

tower of ****, one hundred percent
TheLittleHokage avatar

TheLittleHokage

November 2, 2020 at 05:35 PM

never played royale high so TOH
BlacKatana avatar

BlacKatana

November 2, 2020 at 05:43 PM

TOH for sure!
Cheese_Sticks avatar

Cheese_Sticks

June 9, 2021 at 07:06 PM

TOH I think
GG_XPG avatar

GG_XPG

June 9, 2021 at 08:17 PM

GG_XPG avatar

GG_XPG

June 9, 2021 at 08:17 PM

GG_XPG avatar

GG_XPG

June 9, 2021 at 08:18 PM

GG_XPG avatar

GG_XPG

June 9, 2021 at 08:18 PM

GG_XPG avatar

GG_XPG

June 9, 2021 at 08:18 PM

GG_XPG avatar

GG_XPG

June 9, 2021 at 08:18 PM

HI GUYS which game is the best rayole high VS TOH? - Roblox Forum on Gamehag