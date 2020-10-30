HI GUYS which game is the best rayole high VS TOH?

unknow_world0 hiiii I luuuv rayole high and TOH but I cant choose so its your choose guys!

unknow_world0 I love rayole high btw more bc its gives ME pretty to not feel mYseLf to be ugly but I luv TOH. too bc its gives ME real challenge

TheGamerBoy543210 That best royal game im searching too

Djordjevas07alt TOH for sure!

StylishBattle15 TOH is better because I like obbies and parkour and toh has it and toh is much fun to play than royale high

CUrsEdCoOkIe meh i dont like royale high its too girly and it doesnt have that much challange or fun games in it tbh i like TOH better due to its challanging obsticles and i dont mean like "yo royale high sucks" i mean i just dont like it we all have differnet opinions

flowerisa i like rh cause there are a lot of things to do





flowerisa lots of realms, there is probably something for everyone







VKittensV Royale High are for simps, but I like FPS games.

VKittensV FPS are Arsenal, Phantom Force, and Toxic Simulator, they can help your aim to be better at it. It's addictive, it makes you stay longer and play inside of it.

OwOitsSnowy i like TOH better than rh

lieutys_little_shit_head I personally play TOH, im not a fan of RP games in Roblox.

AppleRobux I dont like either

vzux tower of ****, one hundred percent

TheLittleHokage never played royale high so TOH

BlacKatana TOH for sure!

Cheese_Sticks TOH I think

