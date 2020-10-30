HI GUYS which game is the best rayole high VS TOH?

hiiii I luuuv rayole high and TOH but I cant choose so its your choose guys!
I love rayole high btw more bc its gives ME pretty to not feel mYseLf to be ugly but I luv TOH. too bc its gives ME real challenge
That best royal game im searching too
TOH is better because I like obbies and parkour and toh has it and toh is much fun to play than royale high
ter because I like obbies and parkour and toh has it and toh is much fun to play than royale high
31 OCTOBER 2020 11:22 2173
hiiii I luuuv rayole high and TOH but I cant choose so its your choose guy
meh i dont like royale high its too girly and it doesnt have that much challange or fun games in it tbh i like TOH better due to its challanging obsticles and i dont mean like "yo royale high sucks" i mean i just dont like it we all have differnet opinions
i like rh cause there are a lot of things to do
lots of realms, there is probably something for everyone
Royale High are for simps, but I like FPS games.
FPS are Arsenal, Phantom Force, and Toxic Simulator, they can help your aim to be better at it. It's addictive, it makes you stay longer and play inside of it.
i like TOH better than rh
I personally play TOH, im not a fan of RP games in Roblox.
tower of ****, one hundred percent
never played royale high so TOH
You 11:28 AM
shogun thamboo
You 11:28 AM
shogun thambo