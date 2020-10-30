Is this Game good?

monkey_d_bennoda just wanna hear u guys opinion that i should play or not?

efekan123pro w this a game good

munkhuush_muugii yes its good game

yMiskaYT24 Yes this game is sooo amazing

WimpieWh for a rank game it did come far, ill say pritty good yeh

yMiskaYT24 Yes i love this????

Yaron1979 da vi chto v etoy igre mozno prosto potratsia i daze zena vas ne naydet))

NocniTajfun1 its about you and what kind of game styles you like...

th3gyms0ck yes I love it but it takes a lot of time





Ahmet_Enes_ATASAYAR rütbeli bir oyun için çoktan geldi, çok iyi diyorum evet



Dantes1nfern0 This game is probably one of the better freeplay games your going to run into



catsbepooin If you are going to play f2p then things are going to get sketchy on the grinding side, but its a nice game.

hovna44 I wot have been playing for 3 years and I recommend that you do not download it because otherwise you will wander your pc from rags XD

jack7168 Yes i love this





ThePUNISHER8877 This Game Is Good I Played This Last Year It Really Good!



khalil_planter1 i think you should play

007eses Yes, it is



trippypanda421 somewhat though i havent played much



