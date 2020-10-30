hanfred
Is this Game good?

monkey_d_bennoda avatar

monkey_d_bennoda

October 30, 2020 at 03:39 PM

just wanna hear u guys opinion that i should play or not?
Nikita_Master209 avatar

Nikita_Master209

November 21, 2020 at 01:51 PM

ХХХХУУУУЮЮЮ
efekan123pro avatar

efekan123pro

December 29, 2020 at 06:18 PM

w this a game good
munkhuush_muugii avatar

munkhuush_muugii

January 4, 2021 at 08:35 PM

yes its good game
Giba69 avatar

Giba69

January 9, 2021 at 03:14 AM

Giba69 avatar

Giba69

January 12, 2021 at 03:23 AM

Giba69 avatar

Giba69

January 12, 2021 at 03:23 AM

yMiskaYT24 avatar

yMiskaYT24

February 7, 2021 at 01:59 PM

Yes this game is sooo amazing
WimpieWh avatar

WimpieWh

February 7, 2021 at 02:01 PM

for a rank game it did come far, ill say pritty good yeh
yMiskaYT24 avatar

yMiskaYT24

February 7, 2021 at 02:25 PM

Yes i love this????
Yaron1979 avatar

Yaron1979

February 7, 2021 at 05:52 PM

da vi chto v etoy igre mozno prosto potratsia i daze zena vas ne naydet))
NocniTajfun1 avatar

NocniTajfun1

February 10, 2021 at 07:08 AM

its about you and what kind of game styles you like...
th3gyms0ck avatar

th3gyms0ck

February 26, 2021 at 08:34 PM

yes I love it but it takes a lot of time

Ahmet_Enes_ATASAYAR avatar

Ahmet_Enes_ATASAYAR

March 7, 2021 at 10:51 PM

rütbeli bir oyun için çoktan geldi, çok iyi diyorum evet

Dantes1nfern0 avatar

Dantes1nfern0

March 14, 2021 at 05:12 PM

This game is probably one of the better freeplay games your going to run into
sjc2021 avatar

sjc2021

March 17, 2021 at 03:24 AM

catsbepooin avatar

catsbepooin

March 17, 2021 at 02:35 PM

If you are going to play f2p then things are going to get sketchy on the grinding side, but its a nice game.
hovna44 avatar

hovna44

March 26, 2021 at 09:31 PM

I wot have been playing for 3 years and I recommend that you do not download it because otherwise you will wander your pc from rags XD
jack7168 avatar

jack7168

March 26, 2021 at 09:53 PM

Yes i love this

ThePUNISHER8877 avatar

ThePUNISHER8877

March 27, 2021 at 05:04 AM

This Game Is Good I Played This Last Year It Really Good!

Gardian_1 avatar

Gardian_1

March 27, 2021 at 04:55 PM

khalil_planter1 avatar

khalil_planter1

March 30, 2021 at 10:47 PM

i think you should play
007eses avatar

007eses

March 31, 2021 at 03:29 PM

Yes, it is
trippypanda421 avatar

trippypanda421

April 1, 2021 at 05:01 AM

somewhat though i havent played much

@lphaCentaury avatar

@lphaCentaury

April 5, 2021 at 09:10 PM

best game ever

