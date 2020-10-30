hanfred
How to control csgo recoil

patrik45 avatar

patrik45

October 30, 2020 at 03:05 PM

First you need to know the recoil patters go on a szerver and check them out second you need to aim your crosshair on center mass (the guys torso) and after the first 2 shots gradually pull your mouse downward while still aiming at the enemy. And thats áll you need
destiny2tm77 avatar

destiny2tm77

October 30, 2020 at 03:09 PM

thx for tips





patrik45 avatar

patrik45

October 30, 2020 at 04:36 PM

You're welcome
Being_Bin_Laden avatar

Being_Bin_Laden

October 30, 2020 at 08:44 PM

press ctrl or shift and stay on place
Being_Bin_Laden avatar

Being_Bin_Laden

October 30, 2020 at 08:44 PM

remember to increase your mouse sensitivity because it can help you alot to aim more stable
patrik45 avatar

patrik45

October 30, 2020 at 09:16 PM

Ah yeah forgot to add those facts thanks for the mention
Ori9900 avatar

Ori9900

November 1, 2020 at 12:12 AM

how do you play?
patrik45 avatar

patrik45

November 1, 2020 at 12:44 AM

Decent not good not so bad why?
LikeYouM avatar

LikeYouM

November 1, 2020 at 12:54 AM

hi!!
LikeYouM avatar

LikeYouM

November 1, 2020 at 12:55 AM

Wowowowowowow Nicd Bro
patrik45 avatar

patrik45

November 1, 2020 at 12:55 AM

Hi!!
LikeYouM avatar

LikeYouM

November 1, 2020 at 12:55 AM

Hello Where Are You
patrik45 avatar

patrik45

November 1, 2020 at 12:56 AM

Umm what do you mean where are you?
LikeYouM avatar

LikeYouM

November 1, 2020 at 12:56 AM

My Favorite Game Roblox And Minecraft And Among Us
patrik45 avatar

patrik45

November 1, 2020 at 12:56 AM

Country cs rank or other?
LikeYouM avatar

LikeYouM

November 1, 2020 at 12:56 AM

Like Me Comments All Pls Nice Wowow
LikeYouM avatar

LikeYouM

November 1, 2020 at 01:01 AM

how are you from guys
exoduspower avatar

exoduspower

November 4, 2020 at 02:45 AM

just practice
rafey565 avatar

rafey565

November 4, 2020 at 03:01 AM

there are maps in cs go that can teach you how to control it
TomOlbas avatar

TomOlbas

November 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM

use workshop maps is what i suggest, its a huge help
