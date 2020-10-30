How to control csgo recoil

First you need to know the recoil patters go on a szerver and check them out second you need to aim your crosshair on center mass (the guys torso) and after the first 2 shots gradually pull your mouse downward while still aiming at the enemy. And thats áll you need
press ctrl or shift and stay on place
remember to increase your mouse sensitivity because it can help you alot to aim more stable
Ah yeah forgot to add those facts thanks for the mention
there are maps in cs go that can teach you how to control it
use workshop maps is what i suggest, its a huge help