How to control csgo recoil

patrik45 First you need to know the recoil patters go on a szerver and check them out second you need to aim your crosshair on center mass (the guys torso) and after the first 2 shots gradually pull your mouse downward while still aiming at the enemy. And thats áll you need

Being_Bin_Laden press ctrl or shift and stay on place

Being_Bin_Laden remember to increase your mouse sensitivity because it can help you alot to aim more stable

exoduspower just practice

rafey565 there are maps in cs go that can teach you how to control it