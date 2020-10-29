Roblox or minecraft?

970gna

Jane and Laura are walking to the mall. They want to buy new clothes. Jane has some money and Laura has some money.



Suddenly, Jane is calling: “Laura! Laura! Look at that dress! Isn’t it beautiful? I want that dress, but I don’t have enough money.”



Laura is calling: “What are you talking about? This is an ugly dress! It is just horrible! I don’t even want to see this dress.”



“Ok, ok…” Jane is whispering sadly.



Suddenly Laura is calling: “Oh my god! Look at this dress! It is beautiful! I want this dress. Oh, but look at the price. It is too expensive for me.”



Now Jane is calling: “What are you talking about? This is an ugly dress! It is really horrible! I don’t even want to see it.”



“Ok, ok…” Laura is whispering sadly.



Now Jane is sad, and Laura is sad. They are walking home. They have no new clothes, but they know that next time they should respect other opinions…