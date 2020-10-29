Roblox or minecraft?

cuz you have so much to do
roblox is cool its free to play but minecraft buy one
roblox is cool and nice game. I love roblox thanks Eric.
The both games are really cool
I would better choose minecraft
Both games are pretty good to me
In 5 hours you will become a Frog
Jane and Laura are walking to the mall. They want to buy new clothes. Jane has some money and Laura has some money.
Suddenly, Jane is calling: “Laura! Laura! Look at that dress! Isn’t it beautiful? I want that dress, but I don’t have enough money.”
Laura is calling: “What are you talking about? This is an ugly dress! It is just horrible! I don’t even want to see this dress.”
“Ok, ok…” Jane is whispering sadly.
Suddenly Laura is calling: “Oh my god! Look at this dress! It is beautiful! I want this dress. Oh, but look at the price. It is too expensive for me.”
Now Jane is calling: “What are you talking about? This is an ugly dress! It is really horrible! I don’t even want to see it.”
“Ok, ok…” Laura is whispering sadly.
Now Jane is sad, and Laura is sad. They are walking home. They have no new clothes, but they know that next time they should respect other opinions…
both game are good bc
Roblox has a lot of game that we can enjoy it and its feels more better but the Minecraft is has too most of games but tHeY ArE not that differen!
i love roblox but i play free version of minecraft and i will say roblox i play the game bc my avatar is soo cool
Both of them are very beautiful I think I can't decide
For a free game, roblox. For a game that worth more than 19.99USD, minecraft. If they were the same price, I'd put my vote on minecraft. But roblox is free and that is the main point.
MINECRAFT FOR THE WIIIIIIIN!!!
I would say roblox has more varieties of things and millions of games to play are not the same