share soul gems

shequile24 so we all can get robux

mamayoma ROBUX WE NEED

mamayoma Please i want robux

mamayoma soul gems we need tho





maltojames63 i need soul gems too





RobuxMonster I need both ok plz pros plz

RobuxMonster Plz i need SG

john_4za what do you guys mean just do a game and collect the gems for doing that

CFPangelos i need soul gems

simplymoon i n eed too

simplymoon like really need

simplymoon misty cmon dont advertise

simplymoon we need bobux

simplymoon robu bobux rebex rbux

simplymoon robu bobux rebex rbux

MrPhantomPug Well, you need lvl 3 to get them, or unlock chest, but we all know it's hard work

MrPhantomPug I am using tv zone for sg cuz I want to get rid of this nightmare and get something from it

Calvinjulio i need robux too