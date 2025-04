hi roblox love

aboodi09209 ITS FUNNY when someone comes to me

hrtphol yes it is



fatimab1233 :grin:ikr its so funny they are like standing there i love roblox so much its better than any game!

unbracedbooch Wait I dont gwt this thread lol

unbracedbooch What is this about

FanyBitch they are laughing about people just standing in front of them staying still

FanyBitch Misty stop with the adds

Skskskandioopuwu sksksksksksksksksksksksskks

awsomebryankid it's weird but when I play games and they stay still I sometimes play shooter games on Roblox, so I sometimes aim for the people who are AFK:no_mouth:

awsomebryankid but they annoy me and sometimes make me laugh