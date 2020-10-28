Rain

Adopt me best game?

stopitnate avatar

stopitnate

October 28, 2020 at 10:41 AM

Say yes if you think it is. If not, tell me why and tell me a game name that's better. I'll try it out for myself to see if you're right
Calvinjulio avatar

Calvinjulio

October 29, 2020 at 05:01 PM

Meh I dont like adopt me that much
meltemekinci avatar

meltemekinci

October 29, 2020 at 05:06 PM

adopt me is a very bad game. I don't understand why people play
CUrsEdCoOkIe avatar

CUrsEdCoOkIe

October 29, 2020 at 05:39 PM

i think the old adopt me game where pets wasnt a thing back then was fun and the pets thing is the reason the game is hated tbh
rayen_mejri1 avatar

rayen_mejri1

October 29, 2020 at 06:32 PM

Nah its boring game :')
10Idk10 avatar

10Idk10

October 29, 2020 at 07:12 PM

i never really understood the game itself- Or why everyone would go crazy for pets
DarkLighterTR avatar

DarkLighterTR

October 29, 2020 at 11:36 PM

adopt me is Boring and pay to win.
iifallenrock avatar

iifallenrock

October 30, 2020 at 12:10 AM

well its really popular
jeehheb8282 avatar

jeehheb8282

October 30, 2020 at 06:10 AM

no its bad game
printerbebi avatar

printerbebi

October 30, 2020 at 06:21 AM

nahh we can do what ever we want!!:lips:
