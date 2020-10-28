Adopt me best game?

Say yes if you think it is. If not, tell me why and tell me a game name that's better. I'll try it out for myself to see if you're right
Meh I dont like adopt me that much
adopt me is a very bad game. I don't understand why people play
i think the old adopt me game where pets wasnt a thing back then was fun and the pets thing is the reason the game is hated tbh
i never really understood the game itself- Or why everyone would go crazy for pets
adopt me is Boring and pay to win.
nahh we can do what ever we want!!:lips: