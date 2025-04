Favorite Song on Piano Tiles?

LilVivie Just wondering what your favorite song to play on piano tiles is.

s1lver00 moonlight sonata by beethovan

tho i also like the alan walker thing which was unfortunately paid

xdxdBOt flight of the bumblebee is fun to play

and i agree, the alan walker one is pretty good, but you have to pay for it :(

Hockeygirl16167 it's gotta be twinkle twinkle Little Star for me ????

HIHOHO Im bad at these kinds of games can somebody tell me how to get better?





flowerisa practice, also my favorite song in piano tiles is Horse Racing