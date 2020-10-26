Rain

~|:|Tips & Tricks on Rh, Bloxburg, ect|:|~

Lowk3yRa1n avatar

Lowk3yRa1n

October 26, 2020 at 08:54 PM

If you have any tips or tricks you would like to share to everyone on any game you can share them here <3
matei1122 avatar

matei1122

October 26, 2020 at 09:26 PM

if u want roblox auch a good game befor he do
LilVivie avatar

LilVivie

October 26, 2020 at 11:56 PM

For royal high if your farming, either sleep alot for xp. It helps alot if you have gamepasses (which I don't have any passes). You can do the wheel and fountain for xp and diamonds, with that small chance of getting 5000 gems from the wheel. You can also farm xp from classes, and with gamepasses you'll benefit even more from this. I hoped this helps you on your search for gems on rh!
asall_7akeela_pvprocom avatar

asall_7akeela_pvprocom

October 27, 2020 at 09:24 PM

asall_7akeela_pvprocom avatar

October 27, 2020 at 09:24 PM

asall_7akeela_pvprocom avatar

October 27, 2020 at 09:24 PM

asall_7akeela_pvprocom avatar

October 27, 2020 at 09:25 PM

Lowk3yRa1n avatar

Lowk3yRa1n

November 1, 2020 at 05:33 PM

For Bloxburg, when you work try working at the job you are highest level in, this is so that you can get money faster. Also boost up your moos whenever you can, this also helps you get money faster. When working, try thinking of what you are going to buy so you have a goal.
Shauryamehta20 avatar

Shauryamehta20

November 1, 2020 at 07:17 PM

we plan fort nitr
SmyZi_VP avatar

SmyZi_VP

November 1, 2020 at 07:57 PM

Roblox Jail break good
dark_poppy12 avatar

dark_poppy12

November 1, 2020 at 08:10 PM

is there any tips for adopt me
