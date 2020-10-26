~|:|Tips & Tricks on Rh, Bloxburg, ect|:|~

Lowk3yRa1n If you have any tips or tricks you would like to share to everyone on any game you can share them here <3

matei1122 if u want roblox auch a good game befor he do

LilVivie For royal high if your farming, either sleep alot for xp. It helps alot if you have gamepasses (which I don't have any passes). You can do the wheel and fountain for xp and diamonds, with that small chance of getting 5000 gems from the wheel. You can also farm xp from classes, and with gamepasses you'll benefit even more from this. I hoped this helps you on your search for gems on rh!

asall_7akeela_pvprocom The game is fun but now that it is free in almost fulll of hacker , even asdthan one in a game.





asall_7akeela_pvprocom qweqweqw asdaThe game is fun but now that it is free in almost fulll of hacker , even more than one in a game.





asall_7akeela_pvprocom The game is fun but now that it is free in almost fulll oqwef hacker , even more than one in a game.





asall_7akeela_pvprocom asdasdThe game is fun but now that it is free in almost fulll of hacker , even more than one in a game.





Lowk3yRa1n For Bloxburg, when you work try working at the job you are highest level in, this is so that you can get money faster. Also boost up your moos whenever you can, this also helps you get money faster. When working, try thinking of what you are going to buy so you have a goal.

Shauryamehta20 we plan fort nitr

SmyZi_VP Roblox Jail break good