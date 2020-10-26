~|:|Tips & Tricks on Rh, Bloxburg, ect|:|~

If you have any tips or tricks you would like to share to everyone on any game you can share them here <3
For royal high if your farming, either sleep alot for xp. It helps alot if you have gamepasses (which I don't have any passes). You can do the wheel and fountain for xp and diamonds, with that small chance of getting 5000 gems from the wheel. You can also farm xp from classes, and with gamepasses you'll benefit even more from this. I hoped this helps you on your search for gems on rh!
For Bloxburg, when you work try working at the job you are highest level in, this is so that you can get money faster. Also boost up your moos whenever you can, this also helps you get money faster. When working, try thinking of what you are going to buy so you have a goal.
is there any tips for adopt me