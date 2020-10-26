I like Fortnice so much

dollilocks

10.21.2020

By The Fortnite Team

Revenge is a dish best-served gold.

From October 21 until November 3, rise to the occasion in the return of Fortnitemares. In Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge, don’t let the tomb hold you back from haunting the living. And while you’re at it, why not liven up your afterlife a little? Vanquish Challenges, hang out at a party, tour the Ghoulish Isles, or try some crafty cosplay IRL.

