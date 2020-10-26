Roblox a perfect game

Roblox is a game that can be fun and adicted, but sometimes users make a scam games and make Robux of it
Robux are virtual game curency with wich you can buy clothes for your character game passes and a lot more!
You can get Robux for Free by selling clothes or game passes and gear in your game!
Wich you can make with roblox studio
Sorry for grammar mistakes... ????
X A PERFECT GAME
it is pretty fun to play roblox with friends
do try the game paranamics adept