Back to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CSGO Skins

adrien_lahire avatar

adrien_lahire

October 24, 2020 at 11:56 PM

Kinda addicted to trading skins
adrien_lahire avatar

adrien_lahire

October 24, 2020 at 11:56 PM

really addictive tbh
KyawYeNaing08 avatar

KyawYeNaing08

October 25, 2020 at 03:54 AM

HI GUYS MY CSGO SKINS IS MANYS GUN SKINS AND MORES YOU CAN CHOSE YOU LIKES LEST ME KNOW YOU CAN TRADE CSGO SKINS :grin::grin:
king_x avatar

king_x

October 25, 2020 at 08:40 AM

I CAME AT GAMEHAG TO GET MORE SKINS LOL
Helpquash avatar

Helpquash

October 25, 2020 at 08:57 AM

Gamehag only give out battle scarred skin
Sprky avatar

Sprky

October 25, 2020 at 03:21 PM

yessš
crotch avatar

crotch

October 27, 2020 at 09:49 PM

the best skin is ak safari mesh or p250 sand dune
628 avatar

628

October 27, 2020 at 10:36 PM

hi
everyone

gowpvp123 avatar

gowpvp123

October 27, 2020 at 11:14 PM

гы уважую ети игры люблю побомбить
Wolfbite2020 avatar

Wolfbite2020

October 28, 2020 at 12:42 AM

dragon lore
john_4za avatar

john_4za

October 28, 2020 at 08:50 AM

i think that dragon lore is the best
umut477 avatar

umut477

October 28, 2020 at 12:29 PM

Yeah is not useless but you can buy it or get it from skin case.
mylourci1 avatar

mylourci1

October 28, 2020 at 01:54 PM

front mystery - cortex
tibosek123 avatar

tibosek123

October 28, 2020 at 11:45 PM

Skins is very nice
DeathGunGR avatar

DeathGunGR

October 29, 2020 at 02:20 AM

If you know how to properly think when you buy or get skins you can double your amount easy

Albeto101 avatar

Albeto101

October 31, 2020 at 06:58 PM

gungir is a sick skin
Ori9900 avatar

Ori9900

November 1, 2020 at 12:12 AM

It's a really good game worth plowing on
Swample avatar

Swample

November 2, 2020 at 04:27 PM

i like cs, i like free skins too.
Being_Bin_Laden avatar

Being_Bin_Laden

November 2, 2020 at 07:17 PM

hxisjabiajajahahahah so cool omg!!!!!
Being_Bin_Laden avatar

Being_Bin_Laden

November 2, 2020 at 07:17 PM

ywhauwhhahahahahwhw bahauahahuaha so cool omg!!!!!! must buy af !!!
Being_Bin_Laden avatar

Being_Bin_Laden

November 2, 2020 at 07:20 PM

hsyusuabava so cool
sawur avatar

sawur

November 2, 2020 at 07:24 PM

best csgo skini awp dragone lore
sawur avatar

sawur

November 2, 2020 at 07:25 PM

and m4a4 howl

vlasta458 avatar

vlasta458

November 15, 2020 at 12:46 AM

who want trade skin on csgo?
sharkiki avatar

sharkiki

November 15, 2020 at 01:39 AM

XD why is csgo skins so popular?
