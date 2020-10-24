CSGO Cheaters

zzlaka After the latest Valve Anti-Cheat update i never played with any cheater, but there are still cheaters in CSGO, what do you think about new Anti-Cheat system?

NitriXx in every game there are cheaters though in csgo there are more chearters then acceptable.

VansJayy there are still cheater even high rank still using it, there are no system with 100% safe

Helpquash Is soo anoying that hackers are still a thing exspecially now c sgo is free so people can just make a new account when got banned.

ItsSoldier567 More than half the games I play end up with cheaters, it's just a part of the game at this point.

king_x YES THE GAME HACKER INCRESAING DAY BY DAY

Sprky So annoying together with Russians and Turkish players

ArmutOmur aim bot in cs go noob for compared to flak panzer warthunder is noobs

SparrowyBlue its pretty ok i guess

unbracedbooch There are still way to many cheaters in my opinion

mo2rza once u hit prime it gets better

Gollum3221 i woud love if they added something like riot vanguard to cs go there woudnt be any cheaters any more.

Mr_Krays Any online game has cheaters. It just takes some getting used to.

JPDragao1453 For me i didnt see cheaters for a month

Genius2devil I have also saw any cheasters in csgo

ALYSKO my goood those cheaters are everywheeree

Vatasan123 jo jat taky jsem vydel hodne cheatru.