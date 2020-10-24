CSGO Cheaters

After the latest Valve Anti-Cheat update i never played with any cheater, but there are still cheaters in CSGO, what do you think about new Anti-Cheat system?
in every game there are cheaters though in csgo there are more chearters then acceptable.
there are still cheater even high rank still using it, there are no system with 100% safe
Is soo anoying that hackers are still a thing exspecially now c sgo is free so people can just make a new account when got banned.
More than half the games I play end up with cheaters, it's just a part of the game at this point.
YES THE GAME HACKER INCRESAING DAY BY DAY
So annoying together with Russians and Turkish players
aim bot in cs go noob for compared to flak panzer warthunder is noobs
There are still way to many cheaters in my opinion
once u hit prime it gets better
i woud love if they added something like riot vanguard to cs go there woudnt be any cheaters any more.
Any online game has cheaters. It just takes some getting used to.
For me i didnt see cheaters for a month
I have also saw any cheasters in csgo
my goood those cheaters are everywheeree
jo jat taky jsem vydel hodne cheatru.
par krat jsem jich nahlasil