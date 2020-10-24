CSGO Cheaters

葉航
zzlaka avatar

zzlaka

October 24, 2020 at 10:33 PM

After the latest Valve Anti-Cheat update i never played with any cheater, but there are still cheaters in CSGO, what do you think about new Anti-Cheat system?
NitriXx avatar

NitriXx

October 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM

in every game there are cheaters though in csgo there are more chearters then acceptable.
VansJayy avatar

VansJayy

October 25, 2020 at 01:20 AM

there are still cheater even high rank still using it, there are no system with 100% safe
Helpquash avatar

Helpquash

October 25, 2020 at 08:58 AM

Is soo anoying that hackers are still a thing exspecially now c sgo is free so people can just make a new account when got banned.
ItsSoldier567 avatar

ItsSoldier567

October 25, 2020 at 09:28 AM

More than half the games I play end up with cheaters, it's just a part of the game at this point.
king_x avatar

king_x

October 25, 2020 at 09:39 AM

YES THE GAME HACKER INCRESAING DAY BY DAY
Sprky avatar

Sprky

October 25, 2020 at 03:21 PM

So annoying together with Russians and Turkish players
ArmutOmur avatar

ArmutOmur

October 26, 2020 at 12:35 AM

aim bot in cs go noob for compared to flak panzer warthunder is noobs
SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

October 26, 2020 at 08:42 PM

its pretty ok i guess
unbracedbooch avatar

unbracedbooch

October 27, 2020 at 07:55 AM

There are still way to many cheaters in my opinion
mo2rza avatar

mo2rza

October 27, 2020 at 04:13 PM

once u hit prime it gets better
Gollum3221 avatar

Gollum3221

October 27, 2020 at 04:37 PM

i woud love if they added something like riot vanguard to cs go there woudnt be any cheaters any more.
Mr_Krays avatar

Mr_Krays

November 9, 2020 at 01:40 AM

Any online game has cheaters. It just takes some getting used to.
JPDragao1453 avatar

JPDragao1453

November 9, 2020 at 05:14 AM

For me i didnt see cheaters for a month
Genius2devil avatar

Genius2devil

November 9, 2020 at 08:54 AM

I have also saw any cheasters in csgo
ALYSKO avatar

ALYSKO

November 10, 2020 at 02:21 AM

my goood those cheaters are everywheeree
Vatasan123 avatar

Vatasan123

November 10, 2020 at 02:58 AM

jo jat taky jsem vydel hodne cheatru.
Vatasan123 avatar

Vatasan123

November 10, 2020 at 02:59 AM

par krat jsem jich nahlasil
