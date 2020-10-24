What's better Adopt me or arsenal?

ZackR12 Just knowing

ThinkUpyourmind Just to be honest, I think Arsenal is better.

okboommeeerrrr ARSENAL IS BETTER

Uhorkajetu Arsenal i think

yaya222111 arsenal best

Jurri arsenal lol adopt me is full of kids its overrated and it crashed like two days ago

SaltyyBoii Arsenal! Imo anyways

Helpquash arsenal is so much bettee than adopt me but if u want to chill adopt me is kinda a good place if u ignore the scams

zhpro123456 I think it is arsenal

danh_l1 i just like kat

printerbebi Arsenal because adopt me has scammers and beggars and other people is showing off of their pets everywhere and adopt me is boring because all you need to do is build, take care of your pets and yourself so you can get pets and pets are useless and i taught adopt me is adopting babies but its not now because they just wanted pets.

Yazuku Arsenal i think

hellloorasr Adopt me is for girls but my friends always play adopt me but for me i think arsenal is better

Protonik arsenal obviously





darius_dragan_nistor is not bad



fatih_birk arsenal like





LLLolboi i feel aresenal i bet but sometimes adopt me

LLLolboi sometimes adopt me

LLLolboi arsenal is fast paced is better and u dont get bored but adopt me u get bored sometimes





its_amysgaming Both games arw completely different so it really depends on the player's choice. For me I like to play adopt me so it's adopt me for me I guess.

SparrowyBlue how do you even compare these 2





Slupka120 I dnno whats so fun about adopt me.

CFPangelos why would i adopt you?



