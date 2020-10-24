Rain

unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
What's better Adopt me or arsenal?

ZackR12 avatar

ZackR12

October 24, 2020 at 02:21 PM

Just knowing
ThinkUpyourmind avatar

ThinkUpyourmind

October 24, 2020 at 02:51 PM

Just to be honest, I think Arsenal is better.
okboommeeerrrr avatar

okboommeeerrrr

October 24, 2020 at 07:36 PM

ARSENAL IS BETTER
Uhorkajetu avatar

Uhorkajetu

October 24, 2020 at 07:49 PM

Arsenal i think
yaya222111 avatar

yaya222111

October 24, 2020 at 11:29 PM

arsenal best
Jurri avatar

Jurri

October 25, 2020 at 12:32 AM

arsenal lol adopt me is full of kids its overrated and it crashed like two days ago
SaltyyBoii avatar

SaltyyBoii

October 25, 2020 at 01:48 AM

Arsenal! Imo anyways
Helpquash avatar

Helpquash

October 25, 2020 at 09:00 AM

arsenal is so much bettee than adopt me but if u want to chill adopt me is kinda a good place if u ignore the scams
zhpro123456 avatar

zhpro123456

October 25, 2020 at 09:02 AM

I think it is arsenal
danh_l1 avatar

danh_l1

October 25, 2020 at 11:16 AM

i just like kat
printerbebi avatar

printerbebi

October 27, 2020 at 07:02 AM

Arsenal because adopt me has scammers and beggars and other people is showing off of their pets everywhere and adopt me is boring because all you need to do is build, take care of your pets and yourself so you can get pets and pets are useless and i taught adopt me is adopting babies but its not now because they just wanted pets.
Yazuku avatar

Yazuku

October 27, 2020 at 07:11 AM

Arsenal i think
hellloorasr avatar

hellloorasr

October 27, 2020 at 08:33 AM

Adopt me is for girls but my friends always play adopt me but for me i think arsenal is better
Protonik avatar

Protonik

October 27, 2020 at 12:19 PM

arsenal obviously

darius_dragan_nistor avatar

darius_dragan_nistor

October 27, 2020 at 03:14 PM

is not bad
fatih_birk avatar

fatih_birk

October 27, 2020 at 04:14 PM

arsenal like

LLLolboi avatar

LLLolboi

October 27, 2020 at 04:19 PM

i feel aresenal i bet but sometimes adopt me
LLLolboi avatar

LLLolboi

October 27, 2020 at 04:19 PM

sometimes adopt me
LLLolboi avatar

LLLolboi

October 27, 2020 at 04:19 PM

arsenal is fast paced is better and u dont get bored but adopt me u get bored sometimes

its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 27, 2020 at 04:47 PM

Both games arw completely different so it really depends on the player's choice. For me I like to play adopt me so it's adopt me for me I guess.
its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 27, 2020 at 04:47 PM

SparrowyBlue avatar

SparrowyBlue

October 28, 2020 at 12:01 PM

how do you even compare these 2

Slupka120 avatar

Slupka120

October 28, 2020 at 11:07 PM

I dnno whats so fun about adopt me.
CFPangelos avatar

CFPangelos

October 29, 2020 at 12:01 PM

why would i adopt you?

MrPhantomPug avatar

MrPhantomPug

October 29, 2020 at 12:53 PM

Arsenal, that's for sure!
