Just to be honest, I think Arsenal is better.
arsenal lol adopt me is full of kids its overrated and it crashed like two days ago
arsenal is so much bettee than adopt me but if u want to chill adopt me is kinda a good place if u ignore the scams
Arsenal because adopt me has scammers and beggars and other people is showing off of their pets everywhere and adopt me is boring because all you need to do is build, take care of your pets and yourself so you can get pets and pets are useless and i taught adopt me is adopting babies but its not now because they just wanted pets.
Adopt me is for girls but my friends always play adopt me but for me i think arsenal is better
i feel aresenal i bet but sometimes adopt me
arsenal is fast paced is better and u dont get bored but adopt me u get bored sometimes
Both games arw completely different so it really depends on the player's choice. For me I like to play adopt me so it's adopt me for me I guess.
how do you even compare these 2
I dnno whats so fun about adopt me.
Arsenal, that's for sure!